Boston, MA

Only a movie
2d ago

I want reparations for being chased out of Wentworth Institute by gangs of kids from the projects during the bussing riots.

amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

The mayor fights dirty

The mayor who is supposed to lead and set an example of good and honest government has lied to everyone with regards to Pope John. He lied to the school committee, city council and Everett residents. He is not a person anyone should be looking up too. If you’re interested...
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Longtime TV reporter Janet Wu retires from WCVB

"I hope when people hear when I'm retiring, all the politicians are out celebrating." Trailblazing political reporter and “On The Record” co-host Janet Wu retired from WCVB this week, finishing a career in journalism that spans five decades. Wu has covered politics for WCVB for nearly 40 years,...
BOSTON, MA
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Ella Woodcock is bound for Boston

It’s nice to have options, especially at an early age. Seventeen-year-old Ella Woodcock, a senior at Notre Dame in Welland, was courted by a number of American universities for two sports: hockey and rowing. In the end, the serene waters of the Charles River in Boston won out over...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

From public housing to first-time home buyer

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Zandria White was growing up in the Alice Taylor apartments in the 1970s and ’80s, the idea of buying a home was fairly remote. Her family sometimes struggled to put food on the table. Her father died in 1980 of an overdose.
BOSTON, MA
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

University in Boston plans expansion to Florida

December 2022 — Sunshine and crystal clear waters have surfaced in Northeastern University’s plans as the educational institution recently announced its launch for a new campus in Miami. According to a recent press release on the university’s website, the 14th campus will be based in Miami’s colorful Wynwood...
BOSTON, MA

