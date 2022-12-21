ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

Man acting ‘erratically’ killed in Holly Springs officer-involved shooting, 911 call released

By Darran Todd, Hayley Fixler, Joe Jurney, Gilat Melamed, Chloe Rafferty
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Holly Springs Police Department were involved in a fatal shooting on Cobalt Creek Way after responding to a resident’s call about a disturbance at their home Tuesday night.

The female caller told 911 dispatchers that an unknown subject was acting erratically, verbally threatening them, and blocking access to their driveway and garage at 9:33 p.m.

“Um, there’s a gentleman standing outside of our home. He is threatening my husband,” the Holly Springs woman told 911 dispatchers.

“And you’re locked inside your car?” the dispatcher asked. “We are,” the woman responded.

Police officers arrived within five minutes while the woman comforted a crying child in the car.

“Mommy’s here. I know, it’s ok. We’re going to bed soon,” she said.

In the 911 call, the woman said the subject “came very, very close to the door when we were trying to get our son out. He told us he heard us arguing and that he’s heard my husband treat me poorly….which is absolutely untrue,” she said.”

When officers arrived, the subject was still in the residents’ driveway and continued to act irrationally and refused to answer officers’ questions. Police said the subject then attempted to evade the officers by entering a neighboring home.

Officers said they attempted to subdue him when he attacked the officers with a knife.

The man was subsequently shot by two Holly Springs officers.

“One male down with a knife, one male down with a knife,” an officer can be heard saying over first responder radio traffic. “He was shot four times,” a first responder also said.

The two officers, along with a third officer, immediately called for emergency medical services and began to perform life saving measures. Police said the shooting took place just before 10 p.m.

The subject, identified as Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30 of Holly Springs was transported to a local hospital by Wake County EMS, however he died of injuries. Police said Schlosser lived on the same street as the caller.

The two officers involved in the shooting are Officers James Colucci and Edgar Hernandez, hired by the Holly Springs Police Department in February and March of 2020, respectively.

The officers were medically assessed and treated for minor injuries.

As is standard protocol with officer involved shootings, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NC-SBI) is independently reviewing the incident.  The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation by the SBI.

CBS 17 spoke with the woman who made the 911 call, off camera.

She and her husband told CBS17 they are still processing what happened Tuesday night and are still shaken up.

WAVY News 10

