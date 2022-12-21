ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

msonewsports.com

Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages

NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
BEVERLY, MA
homenewshere.com

Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
TEWKSBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley legal notice: Subdivision, McDonald’s

Pursuant to G.L., c. 40A, §11, and G.L. c. 41, § 81T, and M.G.L., Ch. 40A, §5, the Rowley Protective Zoning Bylaw (Zoning Bylaw), and the Rowley Planning Board Rules and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Rowley Planning Board will hold the following public hearings at a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 starting at 7:00pm in the Town Hall second floor auditorium located at 139 Main Street, Rowley, MA:
ROWLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
msonewsports.com

Thursday, 12/22 – Two More Running for Salem Mayor – School Building News for Salem, Lynn, Hamilton-Wenham – Photos

Weather – National Weather Service – Still expecting strong winds to impact southern New England, especially from early Friday morning into Friday night. We also will need to be concerned about widespread minor coastal flooding. with pockets of moderate coastal flooding, around the Friday morning high tide. Today: increasing clouds and temps to the low 40s.
SALEM, MA
woburnma.gov

FEASIBILITY STUDY MIDDLESEX CANAL & RR ROW

The City of Woburn has prepared a draft Feasibility Study evaluating the possibility of creating a shared use path (SUP) along the Middlesex Canal and the former Woburn branch of the Boston & Lowell railroad right of way. The study includes an existing conditions base map, conceptual design alternatives, discussion of anticipated impacts, estimated construction costs, anticipated right-of-way/property impacts, and likely permitting actions. The purpose of this Feasibility Study is to inform the City’s decision as to whether it should pursue further coordination and design efforts leading to construction of a rail-to-trail facility as described in the study or some similar, practical and feasible alternative.
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot

DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
DERRY, NH
framinghamsource.com

MetroWest Medical Center Not Accepting Labor & Delivery Patients

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

