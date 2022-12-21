Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Christmas Eve Fire Sends Half Dozen Boston Residents To Hospital: Officials
At least half a dozen people were injured following a two-alarm fire that occurred at a Boston home on Christmas Eve, officials said.The fire broke out at 314 Warren Street in Roxbury in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 24, according to Boston Fire on Twitter. Upon arrival, crews saw …
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley legal notice: Subdivision, McDonald’s
Pursuant to G.L., c. 40A, §11, and G.L. c. 41, § 81T, and M.G.L., Ch. 40A, §5, the Rowley Protective Zoning Bylaw (Zoning Bylaw), and the Rowley Planning Board Rules and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Rowley Planning Board will hold the following public hearings at a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 starting at 7:00pm in the Town Hall second floor auditorium located at 139 Main Street, Rowley, MA:
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW crews are responding to storm and advising residents to take precautions
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester DPW crews are responding to the high winds and heavy rain, and advising residents to take precautions. As Friday’s weather gives way to freezing temperatures and icy conditions, crews began treating roads as soon as the rain stopped to prevent them from freezing and creating hazardous conditions.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 12/22 – Two More Running for Salem Mayor – School Building News for Salem, Lynn, Hamilton-Wenham – Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Still expecting strong winds to impact southern New England, especially from early Friday morning into Friday night. We also will need to be concerned about widespread minor coastal flooding. with pockets of moderate coastal flooding, around the Friday morning high tide. Today: increasing clouds and temps to the low 40s.
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
woburnma.gov
FEASIBILITY STUDY MIDDLESEX CANAL & RR ROW
The City of Woburn has prepared a draft Feasibility Study evaluating the possibility of creating a shared use path (SUP) along the Middlesex Canal and the former Woburn branch of the Boston & Lowell railroad right of way. The study includes an existing conditions base map, conceptual design alternatives, discussion of anticipated impacts, estimated construction costs, anticipated right-of-way/property impacts, and likely permitting actions. The purpose of this Feasibility Study is to inform the City’s decision as to whether it should pursue further coordination and design efforts leading to construction of a rail-to-trail facility as described in the study or some similar, practical and feasible alternative.
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
Boston officials urge caution as city anticipates high winds, coastal surge from Friday’s storm
"The timing of the storm matching high tide could present a challenge." Ahead of a powerful storm expected to bring heavy rain, high wind gusts, and possible coastal flooding on Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu and other Boston officials urged residents to take caution as they make last-minute holiday preparations. “We...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WMUR.com
Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot
DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
framinghamsource.com
MetroWest Medical Center Not Accepting Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice” this morning, December 24. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was having “staffing” issues and that its Labor & Delivery department is on “diversion.”...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
Comments / 0