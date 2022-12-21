From a new school funding formula to the battle over charter schools, here are Tennessee’s top education stories from 2022

Read full article on original website
Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?
Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
Rolling blackouts, bone-chilling cold, and now bursting pipes for the holidays in Middle Tennessee
Middle Tennessee has been below freezing since last week, with temps at times dropping into single digits. The frigid weather has caused major problems with electricity, travel and now, water service in Nashville and the region. The wintry weather led to loss of power for up to 72,000 Nashville Electric...
SCORE Announces New Director Of Communications
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)- The State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) is excited to introduce SCORE’s new Director of Communications Cynthia Yeldell Anderson. Anderson will lead SCORE’s communications strategy with a focus on improving education policy and practice in Tennessee. Anderson began her career as a newspaper journalist,...
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
Tennessee Pastors Respond to Gov. Lee's Attacks on Immigrants
Southern Christian Coalition issues rebuke to Lee, others in wake of statements on immigration. Following remarks by Gov. Bill Lee on the Biden Administration's plan to facilitate immigrant family reunification, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a rebuke to Lee and to Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. The pastors called on the Tennessee political leaders to embrace the "Spirit of Christmas" and "welcome the stranger."
