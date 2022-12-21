Read full article on original website
This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour
One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
I've been co-sleeping with my 10 and 12-year-old since they were born - it's totally natural and I've no intention of stopping
A mum still shares a bed with her two pre-teen kids and says it's not weird at all - it's actually the reason they share such a close bond. Bernie Watkins, 49, who lives in Grenada, Spain, but is originally from Childwall, Liverpool, has co-slept with her children since they were born - and ten and 12 years on she still does.
Mother tells her children that Santa is not real as she cannot afford to buy presents
A mother of four disclosed to her children that Santa is not real as she cannot afford to buy presents for them. With four children under ten, Rachel from Scotland pays her bills using a ‘bill roulette’ system amid the cost-of-living crisis.
I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks
Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop. Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly. “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
What To Do When Potty Training Doesn’t Catch On
When toilet training doesn’t work right away, stress can get in the way of success. One of the best potty training tips is simply to chill. Potty training isn’t a fixed developmental milestone in a child’s life, and the age at which children start toilet training varies among cultures and countries. In the United States, most kids are potty-trained between 2- and 3-years-old, which is generally the age (give or take a few months) when kids have developed the necessary gross motor skills to potty train. And kids are psychologically best prepared to successfully toilet train in the post-toddler years.
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
People Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories Of Realizing They Were Poor, And Wow, People Need To Be Nicer To Kids
"I was always overwhelmed by not knowing what to say after Christmas break when teachers would go around the room and ask what presents everyone got."
More fathers are working from home than ever, but they’re largely choosing not to become stay-at-home dads
The number of stay-at-home dads has ticked up slightly, but these fathers still remain a small segment.
I Feel Inferior Around My Son’s Friends’ Parents Because They’re Rich and Married and I’m Poor and Divorced
“Kevin’s parents sold their house and made $400,000 in profit,” my eldest son tells me as I drive him to school. Kevin is his best friend. Apparently, Kevin’s parents had bought their house for a million and sold it for 1.4 million. Hence, they made $400,000.
Can’t hear words at noisy parties? Too many brain cells may be firing at once
BALTIMORE — This time of year, it’s common to find yourself in a crowded room filled with voices competing for dominance. Many older adults struggle to hear words in these loud environments. Now, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine appear to have discovered why this happens on a neurological level. Their study found that older adult mice were less capable of “turning off” certain actively firing brain cells when confronted with ambient noise.
Hey, new parents — go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won't the baby cry more? Isn't that spoiling the baby?. I hear these questions a lot...
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
Turn A Stubborn Toddler Into A Helper With These Magic Words
Certainly we all remember that feeling of being a kid and balking at almost any request for help, simply on principal. I remember rejecting all kinds of opportunities to do good things that I’d enjoy — helping my mother decorate a cake or entertain my sister while my parents were trying to work — simply because as a kid, you identify strange opportunities to be the master of your own destiny. For a stubborn toddler navigating their world, this — surprise, surprise — often includes flat-out refusing to do almost anything asked of you.
Friends and family lash out in wake of CBD murder
Loved ones are vocal after the murder of a New Orleans-born comedian in Downtown New Orleans. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Brandon Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, said.
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Ian Millthorpe follows the rulebook to a T when it comes to raising his children. The 15-point list of rules left to him by his late wife, Angie, has never failed him during his past decade as a single father of eight and proves valuable even now as he raises a new generation of Millthorpes: his grandchildren. As someone who had little to no knowledge of a parent's day-to-day duties and responsibilities prior to Angie's death in 2010, Millthorpe knows he would have struggled to bring up their six sons and two daughters all by himself, had it not been Angie's helpful notes and the strength and courage he got from them.
‘Teabag’ it: Just 11 minutes of walking ‘inefficiently’ provides same benefits as vigorous exercise
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Monty Python’s “Ministry of Silly Walks” may have had it right all along! A new study has found that walking inefficiently actually provides the same benefits as vigorous exercise. With that in mind, researchers discovered that “silly walking” for just a few minutes...
Teacher makes toys for her young students based on their drawings and they are so adorable
Teachers play a significant role in any student's life as we always see them as role models. Moreover, many of them have the tendency to go above and beyond their job descriptions to make their students feel welcome and comfortable in their classes. A unique way adopted by a teacher to interact with her children in the classroom moved many on social media. Reid Parker posted pictures of the one-of-a-kind toys his child's teacher made for her students by using their drawings as inspiration. Parker wrote: "My kid's teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings. Pay teachers more." He added several pictures of the adorable toys created by the teacher that look exactly like the youngsters' imaginative and beautiful drawings.
Stressed this holiday season? Researchers say it’s time to buy yourself a gift
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It’s often said it’s better to give than receive, but who says you can’t give yourself something nice every once in a while? The holidays are stressful for many people, and much of that anxiety comes from agonizing over finding the perfect presents for loved ones. If you’re feeling extra-stressed this holiday season, it may be time to “self-gift.”
Man uses flashcards to tell brother his toddler isn’t welcome at his wedding
The Reddit community is supporting a man who said he made flashcards to inform his brother that his young child was not invited to his wedding. Redditor “throwaway3373123” asked others in the subreddit “Am I the A*****e” (AITA) on Monday, Nov. 28, for their opinions about how he dealt with his brother and sister-in-law’s repeated requests to bring their three-year-old to his child-free wedding. The man — in a post titled “AITA for using flash cards to explain to my brother and his wife why they can’t bring their rainbow baby to my wedding?” — explained he and his fiancée have chosen to have...
