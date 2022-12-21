ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour

One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
New York Post

I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks

Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop.  Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly.  “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
The Independent

Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping

A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Fatherly

What To Do When Potty Training Doesn’t Catch On

When toilet training doesn’t work right away, stress can get in the way of success. One of the best potty training tips is simply to chill. Potty training isn’t a fixed developmental milestone in a child’s life, and the age at which children start toilet training varies among cultures and countries. In the United States, most kids are potty-trained between 2- and 3-years-old, which is generally the age (give or take a few months) when kids have developed the necessary gross motor skills to potty train. And kids are psychologically best prepared to successfully toilet train in the post-toddler years.
studyfinds.org

Can’t hear words at noisy parties? Too many brain cells may be firing at once

BALTIMORE — This time of year, it’s common to find yourself in a crowded room filled with voices competing for dominance. Many older adults struggle to hear words in these loud environments. Now, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine appear to have discovered why this happens on a neurological level. Their study found that older adult mice were less capable of “turning off” certain actively firing brain cells when confronted with ambient noise.
Salon

Hey, new parents — go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!

This article was originally published on The Conversation. When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won't the baby cry more? Isn't that spoiling the baby?. I hear these questions a lot...
Fatherly

Turn A Stubborn Toddler Into A Helper With These Magic Words

Certainly we all remember that feeling of being a kid and balking at almost any request for help, simply on principal. I remember rejecting all kinds of opportunities to do good things that I’d enjoy — helping my mother decorate a cake or entertain my sister while my parents were trying to work — simply because as a kid, you identify strange opportunities to be the master of your own destiny. For a stubborn toddler navigating their world, this — surprise, surprise — often includes flat-out refusing to do almost anything asked of you.
Upworthy

Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Ian Millthorpe follows the rulebook to a T when it comes to raising his children. The 15-point list of rules left to him by his late wife, Angie, has never failed him during his past decade as a single father of eight and proves valuable even now as he raises a new generation of Millthorpes: his grandchildren. As someone who had little to no knowledge of a parent's day-to-day duties and responsibilities prior to Angie's death in 2010, Millthorpe knows he would have struggled to bring up their six sons and two daughters all by himself, had it not been Angie's helpful notes and the strength and courage he got from them.
Upworthy

Teacher makes toys for her young students based on their drawings and they are so adorable

Teachers play a significant role in any student's life as we always see them as role models. Moreover, many of them have the tendency to go above and beyond their job descriptions to make their students feel welcome and comfortable in their classes. A unique way adopted by a teacher to interact with her children in the classroom moved many on social media. Reid Parker posted pictures of the one-of-a-kind toys his child's teacher made for her students by using their drawings as inspiration. Parker wrote: "My kid's teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings. Pay teachers more." He added several pictures of the adorable toys created by the teacher that look exactly like the youngsters' imaginative and beautiful drawings.
studyfinds.org

Stressed this holiday season? Researchers say it’s time to buy yourself a gift

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It’s often said it’s better to give than receive, but who says you can’t give yourself something nice every once in a while? The holidays are stressful for many people, and much of that anxiety comes from agonizing over finding the perfect presents for loved ones. If you’re feeling extra-stressed this holiday season, it may be time to “self-gift.”
New York Post

Man uses flashcards to tell brother his toddler isn’t welcome at his wedding

The Reddit community is supporting a man who said he made flashcards to inform his brother that his young child was not invited to his wedding.  Redditor “throwaway3373123” asked others in the subreddit “Am I the A*****e” (AITA) on Monday, Nov. 28, for their opinions about how he dealt with his brother and sister-in-law’s repeated requests to bring their three-year-old to his child-free wedding.  The man — in a post titled “AITA for using flash cards to explain to my brother and his wife why they can’t bring their rainbow baby to my wedding?” — explained he and his fiancée have chosen to have...
