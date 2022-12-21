ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
advocatenews.net

Governor signs ‘An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere’ into law

Governor Charlie Baker has signed H.4572, An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere, into law – Chapter 298 of the Acts of 2022. H.4572 has been actively advocated for all session by the Massachusetts Legislature and Revere Fire Department. This law originated in the Revere City Council as a Home Rule Petition, and it will allow the Revere Retirement Board the authorization to provide creditable service for so-called “Reserve Time” to certain public safety personnel in the City of Revere in the same manner as it was allowed prior to the issuance of a Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) Memo in 2020. This change is available to any member of the Revere Fire Department who was a member of the Revere Retirement System on or before February 11, 2020.
REVERE, MA
WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless

BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes

BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
framinghamsource.com

OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
ASHLAND, MA
CBS Boston

Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned.  And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
BOSTON, MA

