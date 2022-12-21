Read full article on original website
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
amherstindy.org
Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting
Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
Superintendents throw support behind Wayland school leader after racist graffiti incident
WAYLAND, Mass. — Standing together in solidarity, more than a dozen superintendents from districts in Norfolk, Middlesex, and Suffolk Counties made a bold statement Thursday, condemning the racist graffiti found in Wayland Wednesday. “This was not a reaction to a school district policy or decision, rather as a district...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
nepm.org
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
advocatenews.net
Governor signs ‘An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere’ into law
Governor Charlie Baker has signed H.4572, An Act relative to the reserve time of public safety personnel in the city of Revere, into law – Chapter 298 of the Acts of 2022. H.4572 has been actively advocated for all session by the Massachusetts Legislature and Revere Fire Department. This law originated in the Revere City Council as a Home Rule Petition, and it will allow the Revere Retirement Board the authorization to provide creditable service for so-called “Reserve Time” to certain public safety personnel in the City of Revere in the same manner as it was allowed prior to the issuance of a Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) Memo in 2020. This change is available to any member of the Revere Fire Department who was a member of the Revere Retirement System on or before February 11, 2020.
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards $9 million for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless
BOSTON – Thursday the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and its constituent agency, the Department of Public Health announced $9 million to expand access for temporary low-threshold permanent housing and support services for adults experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.
Task Force To Study Reparations for Blacks in Boston Gets Unanimous Vote, Boston NAACP President Calls it ‘Historic’
The Boston City Council voted unanimously to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for its history of slavery and discrimination. The Associated Press reports the city will now form a task force for the study, which is part of a growing movement...
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
YAHOO!
After an overdose in Kennedy Plaza, advocates fault police, RIPTA for not carrying naloxone
PROVIDENCE – Advocates are calling for harm reduction measures to be implemented as soon as possible at Kennedy Plaza amid complaints about Rhode Island Public Transit Authority staff refusing to assist people who have overdosed or even call 911, and Providence police officers responding to the scene without naloxone.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
framinghamsource.com
OB-GYN Doctor Arrested In Connection with Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
BOSTON – Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested Tuesday, December 20, by the FBI, in connection with the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with felony civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.
Longtime YMCA resident seeks cards, visitors for holidays
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - We've all heard the phrase before, "If these walls could talk..." This time, it's the man living inside of these walls that has the story to tell."[It] was the early 60s," Norman Borkow began to explain. That's when Borkow's family dropped him off at The Huntington Avenue YMCA. He was just 18 years old. "Queen Elizabeth, reigning 70 years, she was 96. That's a good age, I wonder if I live to see that?" Borkow questioned. And although he's had a career, he's chosen to stay at The Y. "I remember when I was a...
governing.com
Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Sees Problems With Transit Worker Shortage
(TNS) — A workforce shortage at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is making it nearly impossible for employees to keep up with necessary repairs and maintenance for the T’s aging fleet of trains and buses, Gov.-Elect Maura Healey said. Healey said she got a “firsthand” look at...
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
