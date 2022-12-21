ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

By Andie Bernhardt
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQ6kL_0jqNqYet00

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning.

The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77.

Dispatch tells 13 News only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The call came in around 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the crash happened along I-77 Southbound near mile marker 139.

Ripley Fire Chief Rick Gobble says that the victim is a 40-year-old man from Meigs County.

Only the slow lane southbound at the crash site is blocked.

Ripley, Sandyville, and Cottageville fire departments responded along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

