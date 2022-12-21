Read full article on original website
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
WWE RAW News – Cody Rhodes Plans To Resume WWE Title Quest Upon Return
Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent on the first night of WrestleMania 38, as The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years and defeated Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes later suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of...
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
Nyla Rose Reflects On The Evolution Of Her AEW Character
Nyla Rose is the first openly transgender wrestler in history to sign with a major American promotion. Rose signed with AEW in 2019 and won the AEW Women’s World Championship a year later. Although Rose started out with an intimidating beast-like character similar to the veteran Awesome Kong, she...
Chris Jericho Believes Winnipeg Is The Best Wrestling City In The World
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently spoke with Winnipeg Sports Talk to hype All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming debut in Winnipeg this March. While he’s likely a little biased here as he was born in the city, the Ocho believes Winnipeg is “probably the best wrestling city” in the world. He said,
Drew McIntyre Declares He Is Coming For Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Title In 2023
At the WWE TLC 2009 pay-per-view event, Drew McIntyre defeated John Morrison to win the WWE Intercontinental Title, his first championship in WWE. After a 161-day title reign, McIntyre dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Kofi Kingston. This week’s “Absolute Best Of 2022” edition of RAW featured a snippet from McIntyre...
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
Grayson Waller Often Gets Compared To The Miz, Does He Mind It?
Grayson Waller has often been compared to The Miz, but does he consider that a bad thing?. For those unaware, both Waller and The Miz came into WWE from reality show backgrounds. Both men also portray arrogant heels on WWE television. During the very first “Grayson Waller Effect” segment on...
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW
Kenny Omega, who is returning to NJPW to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. What are your thoughts of NJPW...
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Wrestles
WWE held its annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, December 26, 2022. You can check out the results from the show below, per Pwinsider:. Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium. Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma. Jinder Mahal came out and cut...
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
Eric Bischoff Claims Most People Don’t Know The Real Vince McMahon
On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. Five days later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Eric Bischoff, who returned to WWE In...
Kurt Angle Doubts He Will Ever Join All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle would be a valuable asset to All Elite Wrestling but fans should not expect the former World Champion to be ‘All-Elite.’. After a decade-long run in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Angle returned to WWE in 2017 but was released three years later. On the most...
New Match Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
Tom & Mark Billington vs. Bomaye Fight Club has been announced for MLW Blood & Thunder. Major League Wrestling sent out the following press release to hype the match earlier today:. Tom & Mark Billington vs. Bomaye Fight Club signed for MLW Blood & Thunder. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling...
AEW News – The Latest ‘Being The Elite’, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt Hardy
You can check out today’s Christmas themed episode of ‘Being the Elite’ below:. All Elite Wrestling tweeted out the following video today, showing Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Broomfield, Colorado:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below....
