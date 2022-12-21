ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Cat Country

The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season really couldn’t have gone any better for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They started the week by beating the New York Jets, 19-3, on Thursday Night Football. Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville to a reassuring victory that may have caused the end of the Zach Wilson era in New York.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to breath life into their season this week, picking up a dominating 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. It was a game that many Jaguars fans were nervous about, could the build off the huge momentum in toppling the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars Fans’ Confidence is at a High

Following Sunday’s 40-34 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, we asked if you thought the Jacksonville Jaguars were headed in the right direction, and 99% of voters voted yes. Last week, 98% of voters felt confident. It’s rare to feel this confident this late in the season that the Jaguars are headed in the right direction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Jets: Best bets

Season: 22-21 Marvin Jones Jr. under 20.5 receiving yards (-120) The veteran receiver had a solid showing last week: he caught one of Trevor Lawrence’s four touchdowns on the day, and his six targets were his most since Week 9. However, Jones has also played fewer than 70% of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Jets: Play of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one step closer to a 2022 playoff berth after defeating the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The challengers of the AFC South’s divisional crown scored 19 points in stormy conditions against a top-10 defense in East Rutherford. The Jets managed just 227 yards of total offense and three points -- and Jacksonville’s offense was to blame for botching the shutout.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Jets: Week 16 Live Blog

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) are in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (7-7). Following Sunday’s victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars are considered underdogs in tonight’s match up. Kick off is at 8:15 pm EST. 11:10:. 11:07: The Jets...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy