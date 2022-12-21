LSU coach Brian Kelly has strong confidence in what his program was able to accomplish during the early signing period. This is a 25 man freshman class that Kelly believes can come in and start competing for playing time right away not just because of their talent and potential. But with over a year’s worth of evidence to support justifying signing such a large portion of freshmen to the roster, Kelly is more convinced than ever that this program can get younger and still compete at the highest level because of the player development program that’s been established.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO