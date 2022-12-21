Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly and former A&M CB Denver Harris' transfer to LSU
Former Texas A&M cornerback and five star prospect Denver Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after a tumultuous rookie campaign in College Station. Harris was suspended early in the 2022 season the night before the Aggies' matchup with Miami and then indefinitely (which turned out to the be the rest of the regular season) after the South Carolina game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season
The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
theadvocate.com
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva
The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
Predicting Oregon's offensive two-deep ahead of Holiday Bowl against UNC
The 2022 Oregon football season will come to a close in less than a week when they face North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. While fans are well aware of who has starred on this year's team to this point, we felt it worthwhile to provide updated depth chart projections ahead of the bowl due to the large number of transfers and opt outs from the program.
Grading LSU football's 2023 early signing period and transfer defensive haul
LSU heads into the Christmas break with the No. 5 signing class with 247Sports and the No. 7 overall group on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
LSU not done after first big wave of the early signing period
LSU coach Brian Kelly has strong confidence in what his program was able to accomplish during the early signing period. This is a 25 man freshman class that Kelly believes can come in and start competing for playing time right away not just because of their talent and potential. But with over a year’s worth of evidence to support justifying signing such a large portion of freshmen to the roster, Kelly is more convinced than ever that this program can get younger and still compete at the highest level because of the player development program that’s been established.
saturdaytradition.com
Buckeye transfer OT target Ajani Cornelius reveals commitment
Ajani Cornelius was a player that Ohio State was hoping to earn a commitment from on Early Signing Day. That was not the case. Cornelius eventually committed to Oregon on Wednesday after visiting with the Ducks. Cornelius visited with the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Tennessee and Nebraska were two other schools that Cornelius toured recently.
Breaking: 5-Star Peyton Bowen Flips Decision Day After Commitment
A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, Peyton Bowen revealed a new decision. On Thursday, the five-star recruit shocked the college football world again by committing to Oklahoma. Bowen apologized for how he handled the process but asked everyone to "respect my decision." "As I reflect...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
Emergency Dam Podcast: DJ Uiagalelei Set to Transfer to Oregon State
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Friday, December 23rd at 8:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz senior writer/editor Carter Bahns is back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On today’s emergency...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown's Dwight Johnson Jr., Tarez Hamilton sign with college football programs
Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs. Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
brproud.com
Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
