Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Related
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. The following suspects were sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
whiterivernow.com
Newport man arrested in Batesville faces felony drug counts
A Newport man is facing five drug-related felonies after a traffic stop by an Independence County sheriff’s deputy this week. According to court information, Joshua D. Henry, 40, was stopped by Deputy Nick Ade in Batesville on Wednesday. The arrest affidavit said the deputy recognized Henry, knowing Henry had...
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 63 in Hardy. A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler leaked gas and caused the car to catch on fire. According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police were at the...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Police arrested a man who possessed the shell. Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road. Investigators believe the shell...
myleaderpaper.com
Bolivar man arrested outside Arnold school
A 42-year-old Bolivar man who was wanted on warrants recently was arrested outside Rockport Elementary School, 3871 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. The man was wanted on warrants from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Police reported. A school staff member called police at about 7:35 a.m. Nov. 29 when...
talkbusiness.net
Stone Bank sells to Missouri family
Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
3 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Jasper County 3-car crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning. Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County. The investigation found that a 2020 […]
KTTS
21 Injured After Pit Bull Attack At Willard Intermediate School
(KTTS News) — Springfield police have been investigating an attack by two pit bulls that injured 18 students and three teachers at the Willard Intermediate School. The attack was reported Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics treated the people who were hurt. Six needed emergency care. The pit bulls were euthanized after...
KTLO
Marion Co. man charged with stealing money from deceased individual
A Marion County man has been arrested for stealing over $30,000 from a deceased individual. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Flippin Police Department received a report of a Bull Shoals man who had been depositing checks from a deceased bank account holder. Thirty-Four-year-old Vincent Delong opened an account...
Ozark County Times
Brother pleads guilty to assaulting sister, sent to prison for 5 years
During the Dec. 7 session of Ozark County Law Day, Matthew B. Wollin, 39, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree domestic assault pursuant to a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit for time served and probation were denied through the formal judgement entered in the case. The victim in the case was in court and approved of the plea offer, online court records indicate.
Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville
12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
KYTV
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
Comments / 0