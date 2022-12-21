After starting the season 6-0, the Trigg County Wildcats have dropped four of five games. Their scoring average has dropped from 80 points a game to 69 while giving up 67. After a 74-47 loss to Todd County Central last week, Wildcat Coach Mason Burgett says his team has some things to figure out as they play three games this week at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border.

CADIZ, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO