Hoptown Hoping Louisville Trip Provides Season 180
The Hopkinsville Tigers are hoping some time off and some time away from home will help them get things turned around before the calendar flips to 2023. The Tigers will play Atherton Tuesday at 6 pm in the City of Middletown Classic at Eastern High School in Louisville. Hoptown went 2-1 in this same event last year.
Lady Colonels Look to Keep Rolling in BG This Week
After a 1-5 start, the Christian County Lady Colonels will take a three-game winning streak to Bowling Green this week at the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central High School. The Lady Colonels will play Mason County Tuesday afternoon at 4 pm. Christian County has been without at least...
VIDEO – Burgett Says Wildcats Have Some Things to Figure Out
After starting the season 6-0, the Trigg County Wildcats have dropped four of five games. Their scoring average has dropped from 80 points a game to 69 while giving up 67. After a 74-47 loss to Todd County Central last week, Wildcat Coach Mason Burgett says his team has some things to figure out as they play three games this week at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border.
Lyons Hit the Road to Lexington This Week
The Lyon County Lyons have already traveled over 900 miles round trip to appear in three basketball events this month. They will add 438 miles this week when they make an appearance in the White, Greer, and Maggard Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic High School. The Lyons will play...
Lady Lyons Will Always Have Paris This Week
The Lyon County Lady Lyons are hoping some Bourbon will be the cure to their recent ails on the basketball court. Lyon County will begin play Tuesday at the Kelly Holiday Classic hosted by Bourbon County High School. The Lady Lyons have dropped five straight games – the last three...
Classes set to start at new Owensboro school in 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as. “Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s […]
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.
Hopkins County school board member passes away
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
