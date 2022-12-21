Alpina’s upgraded BMWs are usually fairly discrete affairs, but this bright orange B4 Gran Coupe is loud and proud, and we love it. The Fire Orange four-door coupe is one of four B4s commissioned by Japan’s Alpina importer, Nicole. The other three cars include another orange car, plus two Frozen Back coupes for those who prefer to fly under the radar in typical Alpina style. But each of the cars has a subtly different specification and price. And since some Japanese like driving left-hand drive cars, which they see as carrying more kudos, than right hookers, one pair is steered from the left seat and the other from the right.

