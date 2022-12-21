Read full article on original website
Tesla Is Selling A $300, Cybertruck-Inspired Wireless Smartphone Charger
The Tesla Cybertruck promised to be a revolutionary pickup when it was introduced three years ago, but it’s been beaten to market by the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and even the Lordstown Endurance. While the truck is slated to go into production next year, it’s...
The Ford T5 Was Mustang’s ‘Royale With Cheese’ Moment
“You know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Paris?”. In Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 movie Pulp Fiction, John Travolta is schooling Samuel L Jackson in the difference between Europe and America when the talk turns to burgers. Travolta’s Vincent explains that the metric-loving French wouldn’t know what a quarter pounder was, so McDonalds calls it the ‘Royale with Cheese.’
What’s The Most Comfortable Car You Ever Had?
It’s easy to get caught up in the idea of owning a supercar or a hardcore track-capable sports car of one sort or another but there’s one big drawback of both. Neither one usually offers supreme comfort and sometimes, that’s all we really want when behind the wheel. With that in mind, what’s the most comfortable car you’ve ever had?
Driven: The McLaren Artura Gives You 671 Reasons To Love Its Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
The effects of climate change can be seen throughout the American southwest, but the striking visuals of Lake Mead really put things into perspective. This summer, NASA’s Earth Observatory noted water levels fell to their lowest point since 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time. The dramatic drop is etched into the rock as a white line marks where the water level used to be.
The New Aehra Electric SUV Has A Massive Extendable Screen
Milan-based EV startup Aehra introduced its first model a few weeks ago, but the official presentation didn’t include photos of the cabin. This changes today with a full interior reveal, showing unique features like the massive screen on the dashboard that extends upwards when the vehicle is parked. The...
Hyundai Begins Laying Off Staff At Russian Plant Idling Since March
Hyundai has started to lay off employees at its factory in St Petersburg, Russia which has been idle since March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. The plant had been responsible for producing a number of Hyundai and Kia models and has the capacity to build some 200,000 vehicles annually. At its peak, the plant was home to 2,600 employees. Hyundai has not yet said how many of these employees will be cut.
Can You Believe Sony’s Gran Turismo Turned 25?
It’s been a quarter of a century since the first release of the Gran Turismo series. Over that time it’s grown in popularity, scale, and depth. Now, the series creator and CEO of Polyphony Digital has penned a letter to fans celebrating the immense accomplishment. Gran Turismo the...
U.S. Senate Asks Tesla, GM, BMW And Others Whether They’re Linked To Forced Uyghur Labor
Lawmakers in the United States say that vehicles using parts from the Xinjiang region of China should not be sold locally. The United States has banned the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden recently wrote to General Motors, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz and asked them about their Chinese supply lines and any relationships in the Xinjiang region.
Auto Execs Say EVs Will Account For Only 35% Of U.S. Sales By 2030
While many believe that electric vehicles are the future, a number of automotive executives are less confident in the adoption of EVs now than they were last year. An annual global auto survey recently conducted by KPMG analyzed the views of more than 900 automotive executives. These executives believe that the EVs sold globally will likely account for between 10 and 40 percent of the total vehicle market by 2030, a fall from the 20-70 percent share they had estimated in last year’s survey.
Aehra Electric SUV, Updated Lexus RC F, And DeLorean Motor Sues NBC: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A thanksgiving pileup on the San Fransisco Bay bridge that involved eight cars was triggered by the owner of a Tesla, who allegedly claims that the vehicle was in Full Self Driving mode at the time. According to the police report, the Model S was cruising at 55 mph (89 km/h) when it suddenly slowed down to 20 mph (32 km/h) while performing a lane change. The sudden slow-down is what caused the crash, with nine people injured.
VW’s Updated MEB+ Platform To Offer Faster Charging And Longer Range
The Volkswagen Group is upgrading its MEB electric platform with the goal of becoming more competitive among its rivals. The MEB platform was the first of its kind when it was introduced in 2019 with the ID.3 electric hatchback. However, it is no longer considered the industry-leading platform it once was, with those from Tesla, SAIC, and Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture beating it on charging speeds, cost, and packaging. VW’s solution? The MEB+ platform.
Lexus Makes The Old RC And RC F Feel A Touch More Modern In Japan For 2023
Lexus has made a series of minor updates to Japanese market the 2023 RC and RC F as the two models enter their 10th year in production. These changes begin with the fitment of new hub bolts for the wheels of both the RC and RC F, something that Lexus says helps to improve steering performance and reduces unsprung mass. Additionally, alterations have been made to the characteristics of the AVS and EPS systems to further improve steering stability and ride comfort.
Tesla Offering $7,500 Discounts On Model 3 And Y To Boost Year-End Demand
It’s not too late to grab a Christmas bargain. In a surprise announcement, Tesla doubled its existing discount for new cars purchased by the end of the year to $7,500. The offer applies to Model 3 and Y cars that are already in Tesla’s inventory and represents a $3,750 increase on the existing $3,750 discount the company announced for in-stock cars at the beginning of this month. Factor in the 10,000 miles (16,100 km) worth of free Supercharging these cars come with and it’s clear that some people are going to get a heck of a deal.
The Problem-Plagued McLaren Artura Already Needs Repairs In The U.S.
After numerous delays and needing to sell $123 million worth of its car collection to fix technical issues for the Artura, McLaren has already issued the first recall for the hybrid supercar. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice has revealed that select McLaren Artura models were produced...
Hyundai Seven Concept And Ioniq 6 Heading To Montreal Auto Show
Hyundai will bring the all-electric Seven Concept and the new Ioniq 6 to the Montreal Auto Show running from January 20-30, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. While it has been more than a year since the Hyundai Seven Concept was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show, this will mark the first time that it is shown in Canada. The automaker refers to the vehicle as an SUEV (Sport Utility Electric Vehicle) and will soon launch a production variant of it, dubbed the Ioniq 7.
One-Off Japan-Only Fire Orange Alpina B4 Gran Coupe Has US Green With Envy
Alpina’s upgraded BMWs are usually fairly discrete affairs, but this bright orange B4 Gran Coupe is loud and proud, and we love it. The Fire Orange four-door coupe is one of four B4s commissioned by Japan’s Alpina importer, Nicole. The other three cars include another orange car, plus two Frozen Back coupes for those who prefer to fly under the radar in typical Alpina style. But each of the cars has a subtly different specification and price. And since some Japanese like driving left-hand drive cars, which they see as carrying more kudos, than right hookers, one pair is steered from the left seat and the other from the right.
Hyundai Takes Aim At VW And Toyota As Sales And Revenue Grow
Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as the world’s third-largest car manufacturer and has bold ambitions for the electrified future. In 2021, the South Korean car manufacturer sold 6.6 million vehicles, placing it behind Toyota with 10.5 million sales and the Volkswagen Group with 8.9 million sales. This year has also been a prolific one for the company, despite ongoing supply chain issues and the suspension of production at a large factory in Russia.
VinFast Details VF 8 City Edition, Offers Up To 402 HP
The first 999 VF 8 City Editions recently arrived in the United States and now the company has released additional details about them. Starting with the powertrain, the VF 8 Eco City Edition features an 82 kWh battery pack that feeds a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing 349 hp (260 kW / 354 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. This enables the model to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in approximately 6.5 seconds and travel 179 miles (288 km) on a single charge.
G-Power Has A Menacing Solution For ‘Underpowered’ BMW X5 M Competition
Just how much power is enough? For BMW, the X5 M Competition has more than enough grunt, churning out 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque when it leaves the factory. For G-Power, those figures aren’t enough. The German tuner’s latest upgrade package for the X5 M...
Bertone GB110, Bugatti Chiron Profileé, And Radical SR3 XXR: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The Bertone GB110 is a celebration of the brand’s 110th anniversary, featuring design cues from the design house’s greatest hits. These include the Alfa BAT cars of the 1950s, the Carabo of the late 1960s that went on to inspire the Lamborghini Countach, and particularly, the razor-edged Stratos Zero. Only 33 examples of the GB110 will be built, with the supercar’s combustion engine designed to run on synthetic fuels made from plastic waste. But what it’s based on remains a mystery, with Bertone only saying that it has German origins.
