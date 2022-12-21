Talk about putting your cart before the horse…It seems the folks running Fayetteville right now have a lot invested in making Fayetteville a destination with all these amenities they’re adding downtown. But let’s get this straight: The crime and poverty in this city are far too much to even think those things will be successful. How about beautifying the city some more first. Stop allowing all of this slipshod building: strip mall, car wash, mini storage, strip mall, smoke shop….Start getting serious about picking up all the random garbage people just seem to love throwing in the side of our roads…make sure we have adequate and well trained law enforcement…how about adding more parks and green space instead of yet another used car lot…Get your priorities straight…🙄
Just to be clear, the article is about Fayetteville, Arkansas NOT Fayetteville, North Carolina. We do have those streets downtown.
Comments / 14