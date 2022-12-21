After weeks of navigating the holiday hustle and bustle, the time has come when we can all finally take a breather and coast into the new year. Or can we? Not quite yet if you celebrate Kwanzaa. While the holiday was created with Black Americans in mind, and modeled after African traditions from the “first fruits” celebrations of ancient Egypt to West Africa’s New Yam Festival, Kwanzaa invites people of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds to partake in the festivities. Millions of families recognize Kwanzaa each year, however, hosting yet another tradition during the holidays can often feel so daunting that many of us don’t partake in it.

