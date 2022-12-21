Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Louisville airport during holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's day two of travel headaches for many at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Inside Louisville's airport many strangers have become friends after swapping stories of travel woes, whether it has been travelling to or from Louisville. "I immediately started calling all the airlines," said Mackenzie Moir...
Louisville plumbers seeing uptick in calls during deadly cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plumbers and HVAC specialists have seen an uptick in calls during the freezing temperatures. Ben Cloud with Maeser: Plumbing and HVAC said they have booked 65 service appointments and they do expect the number to rise. He said it's important to take care of your system...
kicks96news.com
Happening Today in Louisville – Downtown After Dark Shopping
Just in time for some last minute Christmas shopping, participating merchants in Louisville will be open until 7 pm this evening, Thursday, December 22nd. Enjoy front door parking, complimentary gift wrapping, and friendly service as you get out and grab those last minute gifts at Downtown After Dark in Louisville.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Whether you're a Cards or Cats fan, the Dundee Tavern has you covered to watch your basketball team this winter and spring. Enjoy all their winter favorites like their...
wdrb.com
WDRB presents Home of the Innocents with record-breaking check from Jude's Jingle Tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers raised more than $51,000 this Christmas season for Jude's Jingle Tree, money that will go directly to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville. Viewers sent in beautiful ornaments, heartfelt cards and money all month. All of the money and ornaments will be sent...
wdrb.com
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
wdrb.com
Master P, Christopher 2X host holiday party for 300 children at Chestnut Street YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller partnered with Christopher 2X Game Changers to host a Christmas party for 300 children in Louisville. It's the 13th year the hip-hop artist and Christopher 2X have collaborated to give children a special Christmas. This year, the party was hosted at the Chestnut Street YMCA.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
wdrb.com
Shelters and warming centers opening in Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather brings dangerous temperatures to Kentucky and southern Indiana for Christmas weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all counties to open at least one warming center, but many areas will have multiple resources. Kentucky Emergency Management said to find the nearest warming center, contact...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snow, sub-zero temperatures hit downtown Louisville
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
wdrb.com
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Comments / 5