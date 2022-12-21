ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Happening Today in Louisville – Downtown After Dark Shopping

Just in time for some last minute Christmas shopping, participating merchants in Louisville will be open until 7 pm this evening, Thursday, December 22nd. Enjoy front door parking, complimentary gift wrapping, and friendly service as you get out and grab those last minute gifts at Downtown After Dark in Louisville.
Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Whether you're a Cards or Cats fan, the Dundee Tavern has you covered to watch your basketball team this winter and spring. Enjoy all their winter favorites like their...
TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front

FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
