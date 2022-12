The cattle grazing strategty at Oak Openings Metropark in Swanton Township appears to have been a success. The cows grazed a fenced, 10-acre area on the south side of Oak Openings Parkway (Reed Road) at Girdham Road from May through September, when the contract with Swan Creek Cattle Co. concluded. There were 3-5 cows during that time.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO