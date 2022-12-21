Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster

Read full article on original website
7 things we learned about Nebraska football during the early signing period
As the early signing period closes on Friday, Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class has taken shape. This is the first class for new head coach Matt Rhule as he begins to mold the roster in his image. Nebraska complied a group that ranks in the top 30 nationally despite Rhule's staff having limited recruiting time.
McKewon: Three takes on Arizona State lineman Ben Scott transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Arizona State offensive line transfer Ben Scott on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder:. A huge addition - literally, figuratively - for Nebraska's offense. Scott started for three seasons at ASU - two years at tackle, one year at center - in a pro-style system that mirrors some of what Nebraska would like to do on offense. This is precisely the kind of transfer any team would like to add, and the Huskers beat out Auburn to get Scott.
Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott
A veteran offensive lineman who started at center last season in the Pac-12 is coming to Nebraska. Former Arizona State blocker Ben Scott announced Friday he is joining the Huskers, ending a two-week stay in the portal that also included strong pushes from suitors like Auburn and USC. The 6-foot-5,...
‘You always start at home:’ Matt Rhule has an eye to the future with focus on in-state recruiting
In his first days as Nebraska’s football coach, Matt Rhule called up all of the Huskers' 2023 commits. Considering many of those players lost their position coach or primary recruiter — or both — Rhule wanted to know where they stood with Nebraska. Most of those conversations were cordial and short as coach and player got to know each other. But, when Rhule called up Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson, he was surprised at what he heard.
Big smiles and red hats: Busy signing day breaks Nebraska's way to secure 2023 class
LINCOLN – The first letter of intent became official shortly after 6 a.m. The last decision of interest went public nearly 12 hours later. In between was a wacky, entertaining and mostly successful signing day for Nebraska and its new coaching staff. The Huskers secured 27 scholarship players for...
Blackshirts in future for new Nebraska D-coordinator
The Blackshirts tradition appears set to be revived under Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator. Only a few weeks removed since leaving Syracuse for the same role in Lincoln, Tony White said during an appearance with the Huskers Radio Network he’s in the early stages of learning the meaning and importance of the dark practice jerseys identifying the No. 1 defense.
Nebraska recruiting staff hit ground running
For a self-described film junkie, Evan Cooper has enjoyed the last few weeks. Probably more than most. Nebraska’s new secondary coach tapped into one of his passions as he scoured tape of 2023 prospects late into the nights. He helped identify linebacker Eric Fields (Ardmore, Oklahoma) and other under-the-radar types as signing day drew near.
Amie Just: No 'celebrity coaches' on NU coach Rhule's staff, just energy — and unity
It’s been a whirlwind three weeks for Matt Rhule. The laundry list of things he’s done since he was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach: Connecting with the high school commits. Meeting with current players and the former staff. Making visits to high schools. Perusing the transfer portal. Making connections with new high school prospects.
National Signing Day: Meet Nebraska's 2023 class
Get a closer look at each Husker signee —rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance
OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (nine, one, two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
Small business owner Beau Ballard appointed new Lincoln senator
Beau Ballard of Lincoln, a 28-year-old member of Sen. Mike Hilgers' legislative staff, was appointed Thursday to fill the District 21 seat in the Legislature being vacated by Hilgers, who was elected as attorney general beginning next month. Ballard, a Republican, was chosen by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen after Gov. Pete...
Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation
OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11-mile, $352-million beltway.
Got lights? Papillion couple sets a high bar for holiday exterior illumination
PAPILLION -- Ann and Frank Giandinoto of Papillion love decorating for the holidays. They start on Christmas at the end of October and need to get everything packed away in time for Valentine's Day. Then comes St. Patrick Day, Easter and the Fourth of July. Halloween brings another extravaganza.
Man shot at November party fired bullets that killed one, injured another, authorities say
OMAHA -- A man who was shot at a November party also fired bullets into the crowded house, killing a woman and injuring a man, authorities said. Imhotep Davis, 25, had already been accused of illegally possessing a gun and tampering with evidence within days after the Nov. 13 shooting.
