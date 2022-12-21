Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster

In his first days as Nebraska’s football coach, Matt Rhule called up all of the Huskers' 2023 commits. Considering many of those players lost their position coach or primary recruiter — or both — Rhule wanted to know where they stood with Nebraska. Most of those conversations were cordial and short as coach and player got to know each other. But, when Rhule called up Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson, he was surprised at what he heard.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO