Wide receiver Barry Jackson decommits from Nebraska, flips to Cincinnati

A signing day mostly filled with good news for Nebraska now includes one decommitment. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove wide receiver Barry Jackson made a signing day flip from Nebraska to Cincinnati, he announced on Wednesday. The three-star wide receiver was a Mickey Joseph recruit who committed to Nebraska in July...
Rhule's been sold on QB transfer Jeff Sims for a while

LINCOLN — Matt Rhule knew who Jeff Sims was long before the former Georgia Tech quarterback entered the transfer portal. Rhule, as head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, found time on Saturdays the last three years to watch lots of college football. One player who caught his eye was Sims, a starter each season under coach Geoff Collins, whom Rhule worked with in previous stops at Albright College (1998) and Western Carolina (2002-05).
