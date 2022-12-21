LINCOLN — Matt Rhule knew who Jeff Sims was long before the former Georgia Tech quarterback entered the transfer portal. Rhule, as head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, found time on Saturdays the last three years to watch lots of college football. One player who caught his eye was Sims, a starter each season under coach Geoff Collins, whom Rhule worked with in previous stops at Albright College (1998) and Western Carolina (2002-05).

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO