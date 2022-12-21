Jack Ryan Fans Go Off On Amazon After Season 3 Episodes Are Marred By Audio Issues

If there’s one thing to know about avid TV viewers, it’s that they have no qualms about airing their issues on social media. This is currently the case with the newly released Jack Ryan Season 3 . However, it’s not a plot thread or performance that has people riled up. For a while, many noted that the new episodes were marred with audio issues. Amazon Prime Video, which houses the popular action series, has since addressed the issue, though fans were originally going off on the streamer because of the tech problems.

Commentators began voicing their concerns shortly after the new season dropped, and they have not held back when voicing their displeasure. The episodes were specifically experiencing audio syncing issues, which according to some, became more prevalent after the season’s second episode. Upon becoming aware of the matter, Prime Video released a statement via Twitter , expressing that it was looking into the matter. Later on, the company revealed that the problem had been fixed:

It was safe to assume that the technicians were working quickly to get things resolved, especially since there are likely a lot of people watching the Amazon show . That’s clear from the volume of viewer complaints that were shared to Twitter before everything was patched up. One user was incredibly excited for Jack Ryan ( not to be confused with Jack Reacher ) to return but was left disappointed when coming across the audio snafu:

Another viewer had similar sentiments but even took things a step further. In their estimation, one of the episodes was simply “unwatchable”:

Before Amazon found a fix for the audio snafu, it appeared that at least one user was looking to rectify the technical problem from their end. Said person posted a video in which they showed how they were handling the hiccup:

Fixes like that one and the streamer’s efforts aside, there are still those who take issue with the fact that the episodes were not totally sound, from a technical standpoint, ahead of being released. In another post, someone seemed to suggest that this notion is somewhat embarrassing for the company:

I think, if anything, this outcry proves that the love for the John Krasinski iteration of Tom Clancy’s hero is strong, and folks want to enjoy the series to the fullest. Fans are sure to be more than pleased now that a solution has been administered. Following this ordeal, one thing I’d wager is that Amazon will look to avoid such issues when it comes to the launch of Jack Ryan ’s upcoming fourth season .

The first seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are now available to stream using an Amazon Prime Video subscription and be prepared for Season 4, which will likely appear on the 2023 TV schedule at some point.