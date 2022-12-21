ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sourcing Journal

Denim Skirts End 2022 on a High (and Long) Note

The trends that are rising to the top this month are on track to impact women’s and men’s fashion well into the new year, according to Trendalytics. In its December trend report, the New York-based data analytics firm point to practical lengths and comforting fabrics as items to watch despite the mass of retailers shoving colorful suits and sparkly accessories into the fronts their stores and across their social media channels.  Though miniskirts kicked off 2022 as the dominant skirt length, Trendalytics said the year is coming to a close with longer lengths “becoming the most coveted silhouette.” Searches for long denim skirts...
Reader's Digest

Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale

As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
Sourcing Journal

Nordstrom Names 2022’s Top Trends

The early days of 2022 saw shoppers emerging from two long years of dressing in athleisure and pandemic-approved cozy-wear. But as the year unfolded, Nordstrom saw customers swapping sweats for smart tailoring, leaving leggings behind in favor of colorful sets, mod details and comfortably polished yet unfussy footwear. It was official: Occasion dressing was back in full effect. The department store retailer rounded up a few of the year’s top trends based on its customer behavior as a look back on how 2022 fashion played out.    Dopamine dressing Professor Karen Pine from the University of Hertfordshire undertook a study that found that what women...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

When Ina Garten's favorite cookware goes on mega sale, we shop

If you’ve watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV, you know how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen. Ina whips up beautiful meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, but she spent many years as a professional chef and caterer. That’s why we trust her implicitly when it comes to high-quality cookware. Among her favorite brands are Le Creuset, known for its sturdy construction and hefty price tags. So we were thrilled when we learned that Amazon is having an epic Le Creuset sale. You can save up to 30%! The brand is often regarded as the pinnacle of kitchenware, so it would be an excellent gift for anyone in your life who loves to cook. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, now's the moment to pounce, not only are tons of items on sale but many will be delivered in time for Christmas, thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping.
The Verge

Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7

The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
dcnewsnow.com

12 best gifts for grandparents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents play a crucial role in our lives, which is why finding a gift just as special as they are is important. While gifts that cater to their interests and hobbies are always big hits, consider sentimental or practical gifts...
New York Post

Believe it or not, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 is under $200

These days, you go by one motto: the more portable, the better. Whether it’s a work trip, a weekend away with family, or the comfort of your own bed, having all your emails and must-have apps within reach is incredibly important. And while you can do these things on your phone, it isn’t always the most efficient way to get things done.
In Style

How to Decide Between Gel Polish and Dip Powder

There are few things we love as much as a fresh manicure. Something about rocking a red almond-shaped mani just does it for us. It's crisp, makes us look put-together, and feels clean. With that said, there are so many ways to achieve a polished manicure that it can be...
TODAY.com

This 'secret' cleaner makes washing makeup brushes so much easier and faster

Unofficially, there are certain questions one should never ask a person. How old are you? How much did you spend on (insert splurge item here)? What is your weight? These are just no-no topics most people learn to stay away from. For me, there's one more I'd argue belongs among these impolite inquiries, and that is, When did you last wash your makeup brushes?

