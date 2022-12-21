Read full article on original website
Denim Skirts End 2022 on a High (and Long) Note
The trends that are rising to the top this month are on track to impact women’s and men’s fashion well into the new year, according to Trendalytics. In its December trend report, the New York-based data analytics firm point to practical lengths and comforting fabrics as items to watch despite the mass of retailers shoving colorful suits and sparkly accessories into the fronts their stores and across their social media channels. Though miniskirts kicked off 2022 as the dominant skirt length, Trendalytics said the year is coming to a close with longer lengths “becoming the most coveted silhouette.” Searches for long denim skirts...
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale
As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
Nordstrom Names 2022’s Top Trends
The early days of 2022 saw shoppers emerging from two long years of dressing in athleisure and pandemic-approved cozy-wear. But as the year unfolded, Nordstrom saw customers swapping sweats for smart tailoring, leaving leggings behind in favor of colorful sets, mod details and comfortably polished yet unfussy footwear. It was official: Occasion dressing was back in full effect. The department store retailer rounded up a few of the year’s top trends based on its customer behavior as a look back on how 2022 fashion played out. Dopamine dressing Professor Karen Pine from the University of Hertfordshire undertook a study that found that what women...
When Ina Garten's favorite cookware goes on mega sale, we shop
If you’ve watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV, you know how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen. Ina whips up beautiful meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, but she spent many years as a professional chef and caterer. That’s why we trust her implicitly when it comes to high-quality cookware. Among her favorite brands are Le Creuset, known for its sturdy construction and hefty price tags. So we were thrilled when we learned that Amazon is having an epic Le Creuset sale. You can save up to 30%! The brand is often regarded as the pinnacle of kitchenware, so it would be an excellent gift for anyone in your life who loves to cook. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, now's the moment to pounce, not only are tons of items on sale but many will be delivered in time for Christmas, thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping.
The Verge
Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7
The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
dcnewsnow.com
12 best gifts for grandparents
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents play a crucial role in our lives, which is why finding a gift just as special as they are is important. While gifts that cater to their interests and hobbies are always big hits, consider sentimental or practical gifts...
New York Post
Believe it or not, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 is under $200
These days, you go by one motto: the more portable, the better. Whether it’s a work trip, a weekend away with family, or the comfort of your own bed, having all your emails and must-have apps within reach is incredibly important. And while you can do these things on your phone, it isn’t always the most efficient way to get things done.
Designers share top home décor trends forecasted for 2023
From vintage to nature, these are the top 2023 home décor trends to watch for, according to designers.
In Style
How to Decide Between Gel Polish and Dip Powder
There are few things we love as much as a fresh manicure. Something about rocking a red almond-shaped mani just does it for us. It's crisp, makes us look put-together, and feels clean. With that said, there are so many ways to achieve a polished manicure that it can be...
yankodesign.com
This wireless charger for your iPhone, Watch, and AirPods is the last tech accessory you’ll need
The AirBox Go may appear like any other portable charger, but this one’s just built different. Designed with the ability to not just charge your phone but also juice your Apple Watch and AirPods, the AirBox Go’s multifaceted design makes charging on the go simple and cable-free. The...
TODAY.com
This 'secret' cleaner makes washing makeup brushes so much easier and faster
Unofficially, there are certain questions one should never ask a person. How old are you? How much did you spend on (insert splurge item here)? What is your weight? These are just no-no topics most people learn to stay away from. For me, there's one more I'd argue belongs among these impolite inquiries, and that is, When did you last wash your makeup brushes?
