UNC NIL collective makes deal for Maye amid transfer, offer rumors
UNC quarterback Drake Maye did not hear financial offers to transfer directly but people reached out to his representatives and his high school coach, he told ESPN in an interview this week. And Heels4Life, the collective created to help UNC football players, signed Maye to a deal for a "very,...
NC State's Drake Thomas headed to NFL Draft, will play in bowl
There will only be one Thomas on the NC State roster next season. NC State linebacker Drake Thomas is headed to the NFL, but he will play one final game for the Wolfpack, he announced on social media Friday night. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas is out of eligibility, leaving incoming freshman quarterback Lex Thomas as the lone brother on the team in 2023.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
Duke Energy sends alert Christmas Day, asks customers to conserve to avoid more outages
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy sent out an alert to customers before 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, asking them to conserve energy to prevent major outages from happening again. A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in.
Foodie News: Experimental, experiential bar and Spanish + seafood concept coming to Raleigh in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Vivian Howard is now in Raleigh! Well, at least her food is here ... well, delivered here. She has added a Viv’s Fridge location outside of Wine Authorities at 211 E. Franklin St. The concept is a mix between a vending machine and a refrigerator that serves prepared meals stocked by her Kinston restaurant, Chef & The Farmer. The “smart refrigerators” give consumers 24/7 access to Howard’s family-style prepared meals to take home. The fridges will hold entrees, snacks and desserts ranging from $20 to $65.
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
Durham police investigate deadly shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
Antisemitic banner seen hanging from Moore County bridge on second to last day of Hanukkah
An antisemitic banner was seen hanging from a bridge in Moore County Sunday morning, on the second to last day of Hanukkah. The banner could be seen on the bridge on Pineywood Church Road going over Route 1. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the sign...
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after the...
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
What's safe now? WRAL Data Trackers surveyed doctors about travel, dining out, indoor crowds
It is evident from surging crowds at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that holiday travel has rebounded, but those at crowded gates, on planes and on public transportation are exposing themselves to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses going around now like the flu and RSV, and risk carrying those viruses to loved ones during a holiday visit.
WRAL Nights of Lights to reopen tonight
WRAL Nights of Lights plans to reopen tonight on Christmas Eve after closing Friday night due to storm damage. Organizers were back on the site this morning assessing the damage, and while some lights are not repairable, they say most of the route will be lit and ready for holiday visitors.
Crowded parking lots as last-minute shoppers brave frigid cold in Cary
CARY, N.C. — It’s much colder now that the sun has gone down, but people are still out in the frigid temperatures and wind chill doing their last-minute holiday shopping. Crossroads in Cary has been busy all day, regardless of the cold. Just days away from Christmas, all...
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse
A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
Man arrested in string of Cary burglaries
CARY, N.C. — An arrest was made on Friday in a days-long string of burglaries in Cary. Camden Thomas Seymore was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Police said Seymore and another man were going to homes dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forced entry if no one was home.
Volunteers give up Christmas Eve to save lives amid bitter cold
The White Flag system goes into effect when temperatures plummet, pulling people off the street and into the warmth for a meal and a place to stay. For men at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church at 1801 Hillsborough St. and Oak City Cares at 1430 S. Wilmington St. For women at...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
Durham Rescue Mission's 'Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter' provides shelter, food to homeless during extreme winter weather
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Rescue Mission (DRM) opened "Operation RESCUE: Warm Shelter" and sent out crews in search of anyone needing shelter and warm food as an arctic front creeps into the Triangle on Friday. The frigid temperatures that are expected this weekend pose a serious threat to...
