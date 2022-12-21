The West Milford Township School District will receive more than $1.3 million in stabilization aid from the state budget, according to a report on NJ.com. The state Department of Education on Dec. 23 said a total of $29.7 million would go to 42 districts to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls, the report said. The money is from the fiscal 2023 budget.

