West Milford, NJ

West Milford Pequannock hockey team opens season

The West Milford Pequannock High School hockey team (WMPQ) started its season Dec. 9. The West Milford Pipes and Drums played at the team’s opening game, when it tied with Lakeland Regional, 2-2. On Dec. 11, WMPQ defeated Ramsey, 3-1. Games against Tenafly and Ramapo on Monday, Dec. 26...
West Milford schools to get $1.3M from state

The West Milford Township School District will receive more than $1.3 million in stabilization aid from the state budget, according to a report on NJ.com. The state Department of Education on Dec. 23 said a total of $29.7 million would go to 42 districts to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls, the report said. The money is from the fiscal 2023 budget.
