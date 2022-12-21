America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffered ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious, subzero winds this holiday season. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders were stopped by Winter Storm Elliott’s historic blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as minus 40 degrees in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal...

