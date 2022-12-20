Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School District
The Independence School District in Missouri voted to have a four-day school week for the entire school year of 2023-2024. Photo by(Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash) Information in this article is sourced from www.nbcconnecticut.com, and www.today.com.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
KRMS Radio
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
kchi.com
Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash
A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
Missouri man killed in crash on I-70
A man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Geary County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
Man drowns near Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed that a water search conducted earlier today found a man who died after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to a Twitter post from MSHP Troop F, at 2:40 p.m. a man fell into...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash north of Chillicothe left both drivers with moderate injuries. The crash happened Wednesday at about 10:50 am on LIV 224, at LIV 239. According to the report, 60-year-old Christine Anderson of Chillicothe was westbound on LIV 224 while a 17-year-old girl was northbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Anderson’s vehicle was on its side. Both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
KMZU
Evergy customers without power
LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting Wednesday in Northland
An investigation is underway after a shooting killed a person on Wednesday afternoon in the Northland.
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
kcur.org
What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze
There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in. To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
2 injured after vehicles collide at Livingston Co. intersection
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Buick Enclave driven by Christine R. Anderson, 60, Chillicothe, was westbound on LIV 224 and a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe girl was southbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident
A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Woman Hurt in One Car Accident Wednesday Morning
A Kearney woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in Clay County. The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kearney resident Tiffany D. Elam was driving a 2006 Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 35 at Chouteau Trafficway at 5:20 A.M. when her vehicle went off the left side of the interstate and struck a guardrail.
