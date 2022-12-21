ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Clarksville emergency officials cancel emergency status for 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least four people have been transported to the hospital after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville, Indiana. According to the Clarksville Fire Department, there was a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." As of noon Saturday, Clarksville emergency officials canceled the emergency...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown set to start construction on new police headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shovels are about to hit the ground in Jeffersontown for the city's new police headquarters. The new headquarters will be built next to the old building on Taylorsville Road near Watterson Trail. “We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Feed the City hosts annual coat giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is working to make sure kids have basic needs like coats and gloves. Feed the City held its annual "Buy a coat, warm a heart" event Thursday on South 26th Street. It's the 21st year for the event. Families who signed up back...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy