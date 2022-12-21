Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Historic cold temperatures in Louisville leave dangerous conditions ahead of Christmas weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several inches of snow fell overnight across most of the Louisville area, but the main concern for many officials is the cold. Metro Public Works crews continue traveling the city, treating the roads to give people a chance to travel safely over the Christmas weekend but the message from Public Works remains: if you don't have to be out on the roads, stay home.
wdrb.com
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
wdrb.com
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
spectrumnews1.com
'Coldest that I've ever seen.' Subzero wind chills blast Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been colder than many may ever remember after an arctic blast brought subzero wind chills to Louisville and much of the Commonwealth. Kentuckians will definitely remember this cold snap for a long time, especially those who have only lived in the commonwealth for a few years. For many, it’s the coldest they’ve ever seen the commonwealth get.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Clarksville emergency officials cancel emergency status for 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least four people have been transported to the hospital after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville, Indiana. According to the Clarksville Fire Department, there was a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." As of noon Saturday, Clarksville emergency officials canceled the emergency...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
wdrb.com
Shelters and warming centers opening in Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather brings dangerous temperatures to Kentucky and southern Indiana for Christmas weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all counties to open at least one warming center, but many areas will have multiple resources. Kentucky Emergency Management said to find the nearest warming center, contact...
TARC to resume regular service on Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority River City (TARC) is running on its regular schedule today. Officials say on demand rides won't be available and routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. Please visit TARC's website and click on the red banner for a full list...
wdrb.com
Dream Hotel project designed to benefit downtown Louisville, surrounding residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another new hotel gets the green light for construction in downtown Louisville. There will be a tax incentive for the developer, but there's also an agreement that extends benefits to the neighbors. "The Dream Hotel is a great one to go out on. It's a $100...
wdrb.com
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Louisville airport during holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's day two of travel headaches for many at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Inside Louisville's airport many strangers have become friends after swapping stories of travel woes, whether it has been travelling to or from Louisville. "I immediately started calling all the airlines," said Mackenzie Moir...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snow, sub-zero temperatures hit downtown Louisville
wdrb.com
Some local businesses feeling the impact of winter storm preventing last-minute holiday shopping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inflation and the pandemic aren't the only concerns for some local small businesses this holiday season. The Westport Village Shopping Center is typically packed in the last few days before Christmas, but the recent winter storm has taken some of the joy out of last-minute shopping.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown set to start construction on new police headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shovels are about to hit the ground in Jeffersontown for the city's new police headquarters. The new headquarters will be built next to the old building on Taylorsville Road near Watterson Trail. “We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
wdrb.com
Beshear warns against driving on icy I-71 in Gallatin County, as lanes begin reopening
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – Vehicles are now moving through the backed up portion of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of I-71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one...
wdrb.com
Feed the City hosts annual coat giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is working to make sure kids have basic needs like coats and gloves. Feed the City held its annual "Buy a coat, warm a heart" event Thursday on South 26th Street. It's the 21st year for the event. Families who signed up back...
WLKY.com
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
