Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Vineland

Detectives are investigating the killing of a Gloucester County man found dead in Vineland.

Police were called to the 400 block of Landis Avenue at about 10:21 Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

There is no known threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Police Detective Chris Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999.

Information may also be sent anonymously through CCPO.TIPS online.