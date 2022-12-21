ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Vineland

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MK5i_0jqNJZif00

Detectives are investigating the killing of a Gloucester County man found dead in Vineland.

Police were called to the 400 block of Landis Avenue at about 10:21 Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

There is no known threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Police Detective Chris Fixler at 856-460-0806 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999.

Information may also be sent anonymously through CCPO.TIPS online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting

Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Cops seek help locating N.J. man charged with murder

Authorities have charged a Mays Landing man with murder in connection with a shooting over the summer in Atlantic County. Now, they say they need to find him. Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, remains at large and is wanted for the August killing of Charles Wynn in Egg Harbor Township, officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning In Vineland Homicide Investigation

Cumberland County investigators seek the public's help in identifying the man photographed regarding a homicide that occurred in the City of Vineland on Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Police found the victim, Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
VINELAND, NJ
mercerme.com

Two Teens Arrested for the shooting death of Philip Urban

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today that two teenage males have been arrested for last week’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Philip Urban. The 16-year-old male from Pennington, NJ, and the 17-year-old male from Hopewell, NJ*, were taken into custody this afternoon...
HOPEWELL, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
YAHOO!

Man, 35, found shot to death on Landis Avenue Tuesday night

VINELAND — A 35-year-old man was found dead from gunshots in downtown Vineland Tuesday night, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities on Wednesday identified the dead man as Russell Workman, whose residence is uncertain but may be in the Sewell area of Gloucester County. Authorities say...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night

Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
VINELAND, NJ
WGMD Radio

Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
MAGNOLIA, DE
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey

VINELAND, NJ – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at around 10 pm on Tuesday in Vineland. Police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue in response to multiple calls of gunshots in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Russel Workman of Sewell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Workman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced. The post 35-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Father of 2 Struck and Killed by 2 Hit-and-Run Vehicles in NJ

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run. New details here. A father of two was struck and killed by two hit-and-run vehicles in Lindenwold, New Jersey. On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike. When...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland woman dies after crash with tractor-trailer

A Vineland woman has died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez exited the Cumberland County Mall onto Southwest Boulevard just before 1 p.m., when she was struck by a Freightliner, according to the report. Elizabeth Potter, of Chesapeake, Va., was heading south on the boulevard when she...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
7K+
Followers
689
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy