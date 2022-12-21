Read full article on original website
Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
Former President Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Friday following the release of the committee’s final report on the attack. Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social that the American people have been “deceived with lies” about the attack from the committee. The committee released…
Vladimir Putin’s RT News predicts dire Christmas for Europe in grim ad
Vladimir Putin’s RT news channel is wishing Europe a miserable Christmas. In a bizarre holiday ad, the Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet taunted its western foes by forecasting a future where families will eat their pets and live in darkness — because Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have triggered soaring energy costs. “State-funded news media RT is spewing anti-western propaganda advertising on its English TV commercial breaks,” tweeted journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, along with the grim clip. The 75-second ad shows how a European family marks three successive Christmases as economic conditions apparently deteriorate. With a stark version of “Silent Night” as...
Zelensky says Russia is killing for the sake of 'pleasure' after busy streets in the recaptured city of Kherson were attacked on Christmas Eve, leaving at least 10 dead
"These are not military facilities. This is not a war according to the rules defined. It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."
Taliban order NGOs to stop women employees from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. "There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations," said a notification sent to all NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman.
