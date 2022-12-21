ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Oxygen: Loving and leaving Wisconsin with Keith Stanley

Keith Stanley, the founding Executive Director of Near West Side Partners, is leaving Wisconsin. In this episode, Keith discusses his family’s journey to Wisconsin from Arkansas, provides an an incredible overview of the near west side of Milwaukee (including how Nat King Cole recorded an album there), his opportunity to take on a new adventure in North Carolina and so much more. His love for Milwaukee is palpable throughout this entire episode and I learned so much.
Milwaukee’s SistaStrings perform with Brandi Carlile on SNL

Milwaukee’s SistaStrings could be seen on national television this weekend appearing on “Saturday Night Live” Dec. 10 as they joined Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile’s band, the featured performer on the iconic sketch comedy show. The show, hosted by SNL comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short,...
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

