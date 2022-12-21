Keith Stanley, the founding Executive Director of Near West Side Partners, is leaving Wisconsin. In this episode, Keith discusses his family’s journey to Wisconsin from Arkansas, provides an an incredible overview of the near west side of Milwaukee (including how Nat King Cole recorded an album there), his opportunity to take on a new adventure in North Carolina and so much more. His love for Milwaukee is palpable throughout this entire episode and I learned so much.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 DAYS AGO