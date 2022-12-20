ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton

Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State

NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
‘Jughead’ in Somerset Comes Crashing Down Due to Terrible Storm

After months of hard work and dedication, the giant snowman head that was being built in Somerset came tumbling down. “Jughead” was just about complete, but thanks to the storm that swept through the SouthCoast Friday morning, the giant structure is in shambles, leaving Melissa Morgado to fetch dozens of milk jugs scattered throughout her neighborhood.
SOMERSET, MA
Cyclist Killed in Acushnet Crash

ACUSHNET — A male cyclist has been killed in a crash with a large truck on South Main Street in Acushnet. Acushnet Police Chief Christopher Richmond said the crash took place near 59 South Main St. at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Emergency crews received multiple 911 calls...
ACUSHNET, MA
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?

Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
Boston Is Turning On Closed Captioning

Today's news tells the story of another COVID-19 silver lining. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has signed an ordinance calling for businesses to have closed captioning turned on for all televisions facing the public. During the pandemic, the deaf community and people with hearing disabilities missed out on a lot of information, but that's about to change.
BOSTON, MA
Arctic Blast About to Bring a Christmas Weekend Flash-Freeze to the SouthCoast

Winter is officially here on the SouthCoast and temperatures are about to plummet significantly. Michael and Maddie spoke with ABC6 meteorologist Nick Morganelli about, first and foremost, Friday's wind and rain. As if coastal flooding and power outages weren't enough, Morganelli warned us of an arctic blast that could result in some serious flash-freezing across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
TAUNTON, MA
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill

SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
SOMERSET, MA
