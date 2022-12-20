Read full article on original website
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton
Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State
NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
New Bedford’s Abreu Could Be Eyeing a Bid for Higher Office in 2023
New Bedford City Councilor at Large Ian Abreu will not seek a second term as council president in January. He will remain in his position of Councilor at Large and will be first vice president on the council. Abreu decided to surrender the gavel after only one term several months...
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Ventura Signs Lease for His Own Apartment
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — After beginning his run for the New Bedford City Council as a roommate of a friend, Ward 3 candidate Jacob Ventura will officially move into his own unit in The Lofts at Wamsutta Place next month. Ventura, who is running for the Ward 3...
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
‘Jughead’ in Somerset Comes Crashing Down Due to Terrible Storm
After months of hard work and dedication, the giant snowman head that was being built in Somerset came tumbling down. “Jughead” was just about complete, but thanks to the storm that swept through the SouthCoast Friday morning, the giant structure is in shambles, leaving Melissa Morgado to fetch dozens of milk jugs scattered throughout her neighborhood.
New Bedford Councilor Burgo Forced Meeting’s End By Walking Out
The December 13 meeting on the New Bedford City Council's Committee on Appointments and Briefings lasted approximately three minutes after Councilor at Large Shane Burgo walked out of the meeting in protest, resulting in the meeting no longer having the required quorum of seven councilors to take votes. The the...
Cyclist Killed in Acushnet Crash
ACUSHNET — A male cyclist has been killed in a crash with a large truck on South Main Street in Acushnet. Acushnet Police Chief Christopher Richmond said the crash took place near 59 South Main St. at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Emergency crews received multiple 911 calls...
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
Boston Is Turning On Closed Captioning
Today's news tells the story of another COVID-19 silver lining. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has signed an ordinance calling for businesses to have closed captioning turned on for all televisions facing the public. During the pandemic, the deaf community and people with hearing disabilities missed out on a lot of information, but that's about to change.
Daring Massachusetts Bakers Searched This Cookie Recipe The Most
Although I love to bake cookies around the holidays, I'm not sure I would attempt Massachusetts' most searched cookie recipe. If you ask me, local bakers are pretty brave for even trying these tasty treats. Google recently released the most searched for Christmas cookie in each state. Gingerbread cookies and...
Arctic Blast About to Bring a Christmas Weekend Flash-Freeze to the SouthCoast
Winter is officially here on the SouthCoast and temperatures are about to plummet significantly. Michael and Maddie spoke with ABC6 meteorologist Nick Morganelli about, first and foremost, Friday's wind and rain. As if coastal flooding and power outages weren't enough, Morganelli warned us of an arctic blast that could result in some serious flash-freezing across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island.
New Bedford’s Pope Island Marina Hosts Luxury NYC Rental Yacht
There’s a luxury yacht that has docked at the Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford, and although it appears it will only be here for a short time this winter, you can always rent it out when it returns to its home port. The Aqua Azul is available...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
Sandwich’s ‘Gibbsville at Kayla’s’ Light Display Has Brought Holiday Cheer for Over 50 Years
Generation after generation of holiday fun seekers have passed through the gates of Gibbsville over the past half-century, as this one Sandwich, Massachusetts yard becomes a Christmas town of its own each year. To find this delightful destination, you’ll want to set your GPS at 339 Route 6A in the...
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
Somerset Berkley High Schoolers Told to Shelter in Place for Drill
SOMERSET — Students and staff at Somerset Berkley Regional High School sheltered in place at 9:15 a.m. Monday for a law enforcement drill, according to a message from school officials and Somerset police. Police posted a message from Somerset Berkley Regional Principal Dr. Susan Brelsford explaining the procedure to...
Christmas Is Saved After an Officer at the Westport Elementary School Singlehandedly Took Down the Grinch [VIDEO]
Christmas is saved thanks to the valiant work of Westport Police Officer Alberio Medina Jr. Once again, the Grinch was up to its devious ways and needed to be taught a lesson- even if that means getting handcuffed and sent away to the "slammer". During the early morning hours of...
