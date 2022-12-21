ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

hernandosun.com

Buccaneers send the Eagles overboard.

The Berkeley Prep Buccaneers Boys Varsity basketball team (5-1) soundly defeated the Springstead Eagles (4-5) by a 53-22 margin at the Eagles’ Nest on Wednesday night. The game was part of the eighth annual Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout hosted by Springstead. Though the matchup was technically a neutral tournament game, the Buccaneers were the visitors on the Eagles’ home court. Coming into the contest, Berkely Prep had recently suffered their first season loss while the home team had been experiencing an up-and-down start to their schedule. Both squads had also lost their previous matches by a single point – the Buccaneers to the Largo Packers and the Eagles to the Nature Coast Tech Sharks, respectively.
SPRING HILL, FL
daytonatimes.com

Mainland coach: ‘We did Daytona proud’

Travis and the team reflect on the last game and the historic season. Lake Wales High School edged Mainland 32-30 in the Class 3S State Championship in front 4,236 fans at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 16. The Mainland High School Buccaneers’ quest for their first state...
LAKE WALES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Dunedin hotel for Toronto Blue Jays players gets $14M in financing

A Tampa company with more than 100 years of experience in the hospitality sector plays a key role in a major-league hotel project. Key takeaway: The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are solidifying their commitment to Tanmpa Bay with property and hotel deals — even as the Tampa Bay Rays continue having issues finding a permanent home in the region.
DUNEDIN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas

The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold

TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Restaurants You Must Visit

According to Culturetrip.com, these are some of the best Florida restaurants in 2022! I love this list, especially since one of the restaurants is right here in Tampa.In Florida we have great weather all year round, so many of these locations have outside seating with great views. The one in Tampa I have eaten at but I can’t wait to travel to other parts of the state to eat at the other locations. Culture Trip says these are restaurants we must visit. Below are the restaurants in no particular order.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Dunedin hires design firm for golf course restoration

DUNEDIN — The upcoming design work for the Dunedin Golf Club course is like an archaeological excavation project. That's how golf course architect Kris Spence described the project he and others will undertake as part of the restoration and renovation of the course, which was designed by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER

Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Miami firms buys basement of Snell Arcade

The basement of the historic Snell Arcade condominium has sold for $1.88 million. Miami-based Tricera Capital, which owns several buildings in downtown St. Petersburg, purchased the commercial condo space of the Snell Arcade at 405 Central Ave. from the not-for-profit organization Volunteers of America. The commercial condo has been used...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022

It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
TAMPA, FL

