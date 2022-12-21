Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
TE Rob Gronkowski Discussed Return With BucsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Freeze warnings are in effect throughout the Tampa Bay region ahead of the Christmas cold storm.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Cormani McClain Still Unsigned
Miami Hurricanes commitment Cormani McClain has not signed.
hernandosun.com
Buccaneers send the Eagles overboard.
The Berkeley Prep Buccaneers Boys Varsity basketball team (5-1) soundly defeated the Springstead Eagles (4-5) by a 53-22 margin at the Eagles’ Nest on Wednesday night. The game was part of the eighth annual Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout hosted by Springstead. Though the matchup was technically a neutral tournament game, the Buccaneers were the visitors on the Eagles’ home court. Coming into the contest, Berkely Prep had recently suffered their first season loss while the home team had been experiencing an up-and-down start to their schedule. Both squads had also lost their previous matches by a single point – the Buccaneers to the Largo Packers and the Eagles to the Nature Coast Tech Sharks, respectively.
daytonatimes.com
Mainland coach: ‘We did Daytona proud’
Travis and the team reflect on the last game and the historic season. Lake Wales High School edged Mainland 32-30 in the Class 3S State Championship in front 4,236 fans at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 16. The Mainland High School Buccaneers’ quest for their first state...
businessobserverfl.com
Dunedin hotel for Toronto Blue Jays players gets $14M in financing
A Tampa company with more than 100 years of experience in the hospitality sector plays a key role in a major-league hotel project. Key takeaway: The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are solidifying their commitment to Tanmpa Bay with property and hotel deals — even as the Tampa Bay Rays continue having issues finding a permanent home in the region.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay among fastest-growing large U.S. metro areas
The region, with a population surging by 5.6% over the past five years, ranks 15th overall, according to a new study. U.S. population growth has slowed to its lowest rate on record. At the end of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population had grown by 392,665 compared to the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Person fatally shot in Tampa
A person was fatally shot Wednesday in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
wild941.com
Florida Restaurants You Must Visit
According to Culturetrip.com, these are some of the best Florida restaurants in 2022! I love this list, especially since one of the restaurants is right here in Tampa.In Florida we have great weather all year round, so many of these locations have outside seating with great views. The one in Tampa I have eaten at but I can’t wait to travel to other parts of the state to eat at the other locations. Culture Trip says these are restaurants we must visit. Below are the restaurants in no particular order.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin hires design firm for golf course restoration
DUNEDIN — The upcoming design work for the Dunedin Golf Club course is like an archaeological excavation project. That's how golf course architect Kris Spence described the project he and others will undertake as part of the restoration and renovation of the course, which was designed by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
WATSON CLINIC WELCOMESADDITIONAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL PROVIDER
Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest addition to their team of expert dermatology medical providers. Certified physician assistant K. Brooke Hughes, MSHS, PA works alongside board-certified Dermatology physician William J. Roth, MD, PhD from the Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building at 1755 N. Florida Ave. in Lakeland and Watson Clinic Highlands at 2300 E. County Road 540A in south Lakeland. Ms. Hughes has 16 years of experience in evaluating and treating common skin disorders including acne, rosacea, psoriasis and eczema, as well as performing skin cancer screenings and procedures. Ms. Hughes received her Master of Science in Health Sciences degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is certified by the National Commission of Physician Assistants, and is a Diplomate Fellow of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Ms. Hughes is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Florida Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.
stpetecatalyst.com
Miami firms buys basement of Snell Arcade
The basement of the historic Snell Arcade condominium has sold for $1.88 million. Miami-based Tricera Capital, which owns several buildings in downtown St. Petersburg, purchased the commercial condo space of the Snell Arcade at 405 Central Ave. from the not-for-profit organization Volunteers of America. The commercial condo has been used...
cltampa.com
All the Tampa Bay bars and restaurants that closed in 2022
It's been a tough year for Tampa Bay's restaurant scene, especially following the aftermath of the pandemic. Some major local institutions decided to close in 2022, citing everything from mental and physical fatigue, supply chain issues and just general burnout. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, here...
Comments / 0