Albany Herald
Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38. Westover's Kavon Johnson , Monroe's Andrico Jackson and Lee County's Christian Brown were honored as the members of the All-Tournament team and at the end of the tournament, Westover's Anthony Milton was named the most outstanding player of the U-Save-It Classic.
Albany Herald
Lee County's Roundball Classic Begins Wednesday
LEESBURG - The holiday basketball events continue next week when the seventh annual Lee County Roundball Classic begins Wednesday at Lee County High School. The tournament will feature 12 basketball teams in the three-day tournament. The event begins Wednesday at noon when Taylor County will face Miami Central. A game...
Phoebe Heart & Vascular Team performs advanced valve-in-valve replacements
ALBANY — The Phoebe Heart & Vascular Team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region. “For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed...
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
wfxl.com
Rickey Smiley coming to Albany Municipal Auditorium in time for Valentine's Day
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Rickey Smiley is a television host, actor, and top rated nationally syndicated radio...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie continues the Canopy of Lights for over 90 years
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Few would argue that the town of Moultrie has one of the prettiest downtowns in Georgia. But its beauty and charm go to a whole other level during the holiday season. The Canopy of Lights of a tradition here in Moultrie that dates back to 1930....
Spend a Valentine's Day Weekend in Albany with Rickey Smiley
ALBANY — Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends, set for the Albany Municipal Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 11. Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Smiley is a television host, actor, and top-rated syndicated radio personality,...
southgatv.com
Crisp County Traffic Accident on Thursday Night
CORDELE, GA – A Crisp County resident died at the scene of a traffic accident on Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 30, 78-Year-Old Wilma Martin of Crisp County was traveling east on South Cedar Creek driving a Toyota 4-Runner when she attempted to stop and proceeded into the intersection of South Coney Road into the path of a 2007 international box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst. the truck hit the 4-Runner in the driver’s front side.
WALB 10
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
LOST talks MIA: Albany, Dougherty County have no meetings scheduled to discuss extension of penny sales tax
ALBANY — With a unanimous vote last week, the Dougherty County Commission sent the local-option sales tax ball back into the court of Albany elected officials. Now the clock is ticking during the busy holiday period and a deadline of Dec. 30 for reaching an agreement on the division of the 1% sales tax looms. If the two sides don’t reach a deal before that time, collections of the tax that has helped provide property tax relief for all county residents for several decades will cease.
WALB 10
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
WALB 10
Albany drilling company warns well users, others about cold weather dangers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe cold is heading to South Georgia. Plumbers and well drilling companies in Albany want you to prepare your homes for frigid temperatures, especially those that use wells for water. Ryan Thompson is the owner of Harvey Drilling Co. “One thing that people can do during...
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
Top 10 FLEX ABY student businesses selected
ALBANY — FLEX ABY, a youth entrepreneurship program produced in partnership by the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy), has named the top 10 businesses for the 2022-23 competition season. After round one of competition, which included business...
Robert Harvey proves that three Dougherty County schools placed on improvement list can succeed
ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list. Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as...
WALB 10
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
southgatv.com
GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County
Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Cordele Dispatch
Two vehicle accident ends with fatality
According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
wfxl.com
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Albany convenience store
Albany police are investigating after lottery tickets were stolen from a local convenience store. Police responded to the Pace Convenience Store, located in the 1600 block of Gillionville Road, in reference to criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police noticed the glass on the front door of the business was damaged and...
