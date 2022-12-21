ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Albany Herald

Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic

ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38. Westover's Kavon Johnson , Monroe's Andrico Jackson and Lee County's Christian Brown were honored as the members of the All-Tournament team and at the end of the tournament, Westover's Anthony Milton was named the most outstanding player of the U-Save-It Classic.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County's Roundball Classic Begins Wednesday

LEESBURG - The holiday basketball events continue next week when the seventh annual Lee County Roundball Classic begins Wednesday at Lee County High School. The tournament will feature 12 basketball teams in the three-day tournament. The event begins Wednesday at noon when Taylor County will face Miami Central. A game...
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Rickey Smiley coming to Albany Municipal Auditorium in time for Valentine's Day

Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Rickey Smiley is a television host, actor, and top rated nationally syndicated radio...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Crisp County Traffic Accident on Thursday Night

CORDELE, GA – A Crisp County resident died at the scene of a traffic accident on Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 30, 78-Year-Old Wilma Martin of Crisp County was traveling east on South Cedar Creek driving a Toyota 4-Runner when she attempted to stop and proceeded into the intersection of South Coney Road into the path of a 2007 international box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst. the truck hit the 4-Runner in the driver’s front side.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

LOST talks MIA: Albany, Dougherty County have no meetings scheduled to discuss extension of penny sales tax

ALBANY — With a unanimous vote last week, the Dougherty County Commission sent the local-option sales tax ball back into the court of Albany elected officials. Now the clock is ticking during the busy holiday period and a deadline of Dec. 30 for reaching an agreement on the division of the 1% sales tax looms. If the two sides don’t reach a deal before that time, collections of the tax that has helped provide property tax relief for all county residents for several decades will cease.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
MEIGS, GA
The Albany Herald

Top 10 FLEX ABY student businesses selected

ALBANY — FLEX ABY, a youth entrepreneurship program produced in partnership by the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy), has named the top 10 businesses for the 2022-23 competition season. After round one of competition, which included business...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

wfxl.com

$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Albany convenience store

Albany police are investigating after lottery tickets were stolen from a local convenience store. Police responded to the Pace Convenience Store, located in the 1600 block of Gillionville Road, in reference to criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police noticed the glass on the front door of the business was damaged and...
ALBANY, GA

