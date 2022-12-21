ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i413_0jqNEeiZ00
Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives . However, one stands out among the rest.

Mashed looked at the restaurants featured on the Food Network show, which sees host Fieri traveling around the country to see the best of what America's restaurants have to offer, and compiled a list of the "most funkalicious" restaurant in each state that was highlighted on the show. After visiting more than 1,250 eateries across the country, the mayor of Flavortown has seen it all.

So which North Carolina restaurant featured on DDD was named the best in the state?

Copper Penny

The Copper Penny, in Wilmington, is among the best restaurants featured on the hit show. While one of Fieri's favorite dishes was the 109 Chestnut Chicken Sandwich, also popular among locals, he couldn't get enough of the Beer-Battered Onion Rings and the Hot Roasted Pork Sandwich, which he told the chef would keep him coming back every week if he lived there.

The Copper Penny is located at 109 Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Simple, affordable and delicious. That's the kind of experience you're in for at the Copper Penny in the beachside town of Wilmington, North Carolina. The menu offers no-frills, upscale pub food, with a selection of burgers and sandwiches, not to mention some award-winning chicken wings. The local favorite is their take on a chicken Philly cheesesteak called the 109 Chestnut Chicken Sandwich. Guy Fieri said it was 'delicious' and 'done right.'"

Check out Mashed 's full list to see the Fieri's picks for the best restaurants around.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Katie Cherrix

Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

Carolinas Food Writers and Photographers Name Their Best Restaurant Meal of 2022

In keeping with Eater tradition, our closeout of the year is a survey of friends, industry types, and bloggers. To kick it off in the Carolinas, Eater asked the group eight questions, ranging from the restaurants they frequented for takeout to the saddest surprises of the year. Responses are in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to leave answers in the comments.
GEORGIA STATE
Eater

Remembering the Saddest Restaurant Closures Across the Carolinas for 2022

In keeping with Eater tradition, our closeout of the year is a survey of friends, industry types, and bloggers. To kick it off in the Carolinas, Eater asked the group eight questions, ranging from the restaurants they frequented for takeout to the saddest surprises of the year. Responses are in no particular order, and readers are encouraged to leave answers in the comments.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy