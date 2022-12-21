Read full article on original website
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is not to blame for the war in Ukraine during a speech to military leaders on Wednesday. Putin made references to Russia's nuclear arsenal during the speech.
Russian TV Pundit Warns Colleagues Not to 'Laugh' at Ukraine's Capabilities
The TV host said Ukraine could implement more drone attacks in the near future, but this time, the strikes could occur on major Russian cities, he said.
Putin Faces Push to Be Investigated and Jailed for Calling Conflict 'War'
An exiled Russian lawmaker called for Putin's "imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years" after he referred to the Ukraine conflict as a "war" on Thursday.
The UK is sending Ukraine a newer, longer-range missile that lets humans guide it all the way to the target
Brimstone was designed as a "fire and forget" missile, but Brimstone 2 was modified so a human could still tell it where to go.
Putin Complains About Civilian Casualties as Zelensky Heads to U.S.
The Russian president accused global media of being silent on civilian casualties inflicted by Ukrainian forces, without mentioning the tens of thousands of civilians killed by his forces.
POLITICO
How Ukraine views Zelenskyy’s visit
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
Ukrainian Americans see Zelenskiy visit as promising sign, urge more U.S. support
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion.
'A lot of it's bluster': Retired general reacts to Putin's latest threat
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) says that Vladimir Putin's latest threat that Russia will be increasing troop deployments is "probably a lot of bluster" and says Russian soldiers in the field have lost confidence in their leadership.
'Only Russians Know How to Die': Putin Allies Clash Over Ukraine War
Actor and Duma member Dmitry Pevtsov made reference to a passage of the novella "Taras Bulba" suggesting no one can die like Russians.
The ‘shiny new concept’ that may explain Russia’s war in Ukraine
But sometimes, as in the case of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the simplest or most parsimonious theory is simply not up to solving the puzzle.
Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war
Dec 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine.
Putin's Stuck in a Nightmare Scenario
Retired four-star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey said this week that Putin can't back out of the Ukraine war because his "personal survival" is at stake.
2022 has been a 'dismal year of failure' for Putin and invading Ukraine has left Russia 'poorer and more isolated than for decades,' NATO chief says
The Russian military is estimated to have suffered 100,000 casualties in Ukraine so far, and the Russian economy fell into a recession in November.
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Is Ukraine Vladimir Putin's Vietnam? Will Putin's "special military operation" become a quagmire that eviscerates Russia's army and ultimately leads to its defeat?
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry
In the splendor of St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis was presiding over Christmas Eve Mass
Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death
Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris.Russian military convoys rumble down the broad avenues, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.Eight months after Mariupol fell into Russian hands, Russia is eradicating all vestiges of Ukraine from it – along with the evidence of war crimes. The few schools still open teach a Russian curriculum, phone and television networks are Russian, the Ukrainian currency is fading away, and Mariupol is now in...
Ukraine Marks Russian Troop Death Milestone With '100K' Light Projection
Ukraine estimates that Russia has also lost about 3,000 tanks and "about 6,000 other armored vehicles" during the war.
Putin calls up ‘General Winter’
Western leaders should recognize that they have leverage they are not using.
