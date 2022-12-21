Read full article on original website
Related
Lightning Fast Bobcat Scales A Tree To Snag A Squirrel For Dinner
Somewhere right now, there’s a bobcat being 1000x times tougher than you’ll ever be. The most populous wild cat in America is known to roam just about anywhere, living across the entire lower 48 and able to survive in habits that range from deep Florida swamps to high in the snowy Rocky Mountains.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event
Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
scitechdaily.com
“Exceptionally” Wide and Flat-Headed – New Species of Dinosaur Discovered
An international team of scientists have discovered a previously unknown species of dinosaur in Romania and named it after its unusually flat head – and the region where it was discovered, Transylvania. Herbivore Transylvanosaurus platycephalus, translating as ‘flat-headed reptile from Transylvania’, lived around 70 million years ago and, at...
Word first: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef coral frozen for preservation
Australia's Great Barrier Reef coral has been frozen in what is a world-first trial for storing coral larvae that scientists say could eventually help rewild reefs threatened by climate change, according to a report by Reuters published on Tuesday. Four bleaching events in just seven years. Coral reefs everywhere are...
New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’
The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
Giant Stone Jars Found On A Plain In Laos Baffles Scientists
Thousands of huge stone jars have been discovered scattered over the landscape in the Eastern Asia country of Laos. Archaeological sites have been established in the area that extends over rice paddies, forests and hills. The area has become known as Plain of Jars where the stone jars have been dated at 2,500 years old. For what purpose were the giant stone jars used? How were the stone jars made? Those are two questions scientists have yet to determine. Located in the Xieng Khouang Province, some have speculated that giants may have lived there and created the gigantic stone jars. The jars vary in...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
dailygalaxy.com
Mysteries of Our Outer Solar System
Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via Gary M. Bernstein, Simon Portegies Zwart, BBC and NOVA. The coldest, darkest reaches of our Solar System – a region still to be visited by human spacecraft – is a strange, frigid cloud that contains material from other stars and an unconfirmed object known as Planet Nine that may actually be a planet-mass black hole. This forbidding uncharted region, an enormous bubble of material encasing the planets and our Sun, is known as the Oort Cloud. This far-away shell surrounding our Solar System underscores Edwin Hubble’s observation in 1936 that “with increasing distance, our knowledge fades, and fades rapidly. Eventually, we reach the dim boundary—the utmost limits of our telescopes. There, we measure shadows.”
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Reindeer Battle a Vicious Wolverine in a Blizzard
Wolverines are terrifying, tenacious creatures. They are not afraid of going after animals much larger than them. They’re incredibly agile, their sense of smell is ridiculously acute, and they don’t mind hunting in blizzard conditions. In fact, they prefer it. They’re not delicate about it either. If they...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Male Lion Shrug Off a Pack of Taunting Hyenas
One of the largest wildlife reserves in Africa is Kruger National Park, located in northeastern South Africa. The Big Five – lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalos – as well as other wild creatures, are abundant there. Along with several bird species including vultures, eagles, and storks, there...
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
ScienceBlog.com
Understanding the ‘eating just one potato chip is impossible’ gene
High-calorie foods—high in fat, oil, and sugar—can taste good but often cause overeating, leading to obesity and major health problems. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating?. Recently, it has become clear that a gene called CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity in humans....
a-z-animals.com
Komodo Dragon vs Boa Constrictor: Who Would Win in a Fight?
Reptiles are some of the most fascinating creatures to roam the earth still. What might be more interesting than watching reptiles do their thing is watching two of the most fearsome reptiles engage in a fight and wondering which of them would win. Imagine a fight between a Komodo dragon and a boa constrictor. It would be difficult to determine which of these animals would win because of their unique strengths and abilities. However, based on available resources, this article will compare these animals’ strengths and features and how each can contribute to the fight and help pick a likely winner.
Scientists Make Historic ‘Jurassic Park’-Esque Discovery in Dinosaur Fossil
For years, we’ve all assumed that dinosaurs were at the top of the food chain. Generally, we’ve accepted that they ate mammals, fish, lizards, other dinosaurs, and whatever else they could get their mouths on. Surprisingly, there was no scientific evidence that suggested that dinosaurs ate mammals. Earlier...
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Bird Facts That Are Amazing And Will Surprise You
Birds are fascinating creatures with a wide range of interesting and unique characteristics. Whether you’re an avid bird watcher or simply enjoy observing their beautiful plumage and graceful movements, there is always something new to learn about these animals. Here are just a few interesting facts about birds:. Fact...
scitechdaily.com
Back From the Dead: Up to 32 Species Thought To Be Extinct Are Still Surviving
Through literature review and fieldwork, Michigan State University researchers and partners in Ecuador have discovered that up to 32 harlequin frog species that were thought to be possibly extinct are still alive in the wild. This research, funded by the National Geographic Society, offers a “glimmer of hope” against a...
NASA watched a black hole eat a wandering star
Black holes are among the most intriguing phenomena in our universe. From the pictures of our galaxy’s black hole, to attempts to learn more about how they form and even what happens when two black holes merge, scientists have pushed our knowledge of these celestial entities further than ever. Now, though, NASA has actually watched a black hole eat a star.
ScienceBlog.com
How the brain stores memories of trauma
A remote fear memory is a memory of traumatic events that occurred in the distant past — a few months to decades ago. A University of California, Riverside, mouse study published in Nature Neuroscience has now spelled out the fundamental mechanisms by which the brain consolidates remote fear memories.
studyfinds.org
Just like ‘The Jungle Book’: Orangutans can really ‘talk,’ revealing origins of communication
COVENTRY, United Kingdom — Orangutans really can “talk” — maybe not exactly like King Louie in “The Jungle Book,” but close enough — according to new research. Walt Disney’s rowdy character, who was crowned “King of the Apes,” might just hold the key to discovering the origins of human speech. The ability to communicate using consonants as well as vowels dates back to early tree-swinging ancestors, scientists say.
Comments / 0