Hibernation is a state that some animals enter during the winter in order to survive adverse conditions. It is characterized by a reduction in metabolism and a lowering of body temperature. Primates, including humans, do not normally hibernate or experience a state known as torpor, in which the body’s metabolism slows down and body temperature lowers. However, a research team from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology in China has recently announced the successful induction of hypothermia in nonhuman primates by activating a group of hypothalamic neurons. The study, published in The Innovation on December 3, used a combination of chemogenetic manipulation, functional magnetic resonance imaging, behavioral analysis, and monitoring of various physiological and biochemical parameters. The researchers targeted excitatory neurons in the preoptic area of the hypothalamus in the monkeys’ brains using a virus carrying a special chemical, and found that activating these neurons with the chemical Clozapine N-oxide caused the monkeys’ body temperature to lower and their metabolism to slow down. This is the first time that hypothermia has been successfully induced in primates, and it could potentially be used in the development of artificial hibernation for human space travel.

2 DAYS AGO