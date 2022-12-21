Read full article on original website
ScienceBlog.com
Understanding the ‘eating just one potato chip is impossible’ gene
High-calorie foods—high in fat, oil, and sugar—can taste good but often cause overeating, leading to obesity and major health problems. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating?. Recently, it has become clear that a gene called CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity in humans....
ScienceBlog.com
How the brain stores memories of trauma
A remote fear memory is a memory of traumatic events that occurred in the distant past — a few months to decades ago. A University of California, Riverside, mouse study published in Nature Neuroscience has now spelled out the fundamental mechanisms by which the brain consolidates remote fear memories.
‘You lose your sense of self’: Kirsty Young says chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity
Kirsty Young has spoken of how a chronic pain condition caused her to question her own identity. The veteran presenter hosted nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before she left the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.Interviewed by Lauren Laverne – who took over her presenting role – in a special edition of the programme on Christmas Day, Young revealed that she is feeling “so much better”.She also described how she spent a year seeing various specialists to try to work out the nature of her condition, until...
ScienceBlog.com
Using ChatGPT to spot Alzheimer’s early
The artificial intelligence algorithms behind the chatbot program ChatGPT — which has drawn attention for its ability to generate humanlike written responses to some of the most creative queries — might one day be able to help doctors detect Alzheimer’s Disease in its early stages. Research from...
ScienceBlog.com
Chinese make big step toward artificial hibernation for humans
Hibernation is a state that some animals enter during the winter in order to survive adverse conditions. It is characterized by a reduction in metabolism and a lowering of body temperature. Primates, including humans, do not normally hibernate or experience a state known as torpor, in which the body’s metabolism slows down and body temperature lowers. However, a research team from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology in China has recently announced the successful induction of hypothermia in nonhuman primates by activating a group of hypothalamic neurons. The study, published in The Innovation on December 3, used a combination of chemogenetic manipulation, functional magnetic resonance imaging, behavioral analysis, and monitoring of various physiological and biochemical parameters. The researchers targeted excitatory neurons in the preoptic area of the hypothalamus in the monkeys’ brains using a virus carrying a special chemical, and found that activating these neurons with the chemical Clozapine N-oxide caused the monkeys’ body temperature to lower and their metabolism to slow down. This is the first time that hypothermia has been successfully induced in primates, and it could potentially be used in the development of artificial hibernation for human space travel.
