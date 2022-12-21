ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Reportedly Getting Along 'Effortlessly'

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Blending your families can be challenging, especially around the holidays. But it seems Santa granted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck an early Christmas wish because their kids are reportedly getting along “effortlessly.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, “are doing great and get along effortlessly.”

It can be nerve-wracking hoping your kids will get along when you get re-married, so this has got to be a relief for the newlyweds! The insider continued, “They all really have respect for each other. Jen’s relationship with Ben’s kids is natural and same goes for Ben’s bond with Jen’s kids.”

The Marry Me star and City on a Hill executive producer got married in July, after which, J. Lo shared some sweets words about her blended family .

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” she wrote on her On the JLo newsletter. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly that Lopez and Garner are becoming friends as they coparent. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” they said.

Now this blended family is gearing up for the holidays. The source told ET that Affleck and Lopez “are hoping to have a big family affair at home for Christmas where everyone is cozy, enjoying a big meal, and lots of holiday cheer.”

“Ben and Jen know that they were designed to be together and they are so happy to be reunited and elevate their relationship to a level that they feel was destined,” the source added. “They have pure awe and love for each other.”

It sounds like something straight out of a Hallmark movie!

These blended celebrity families make it look easy !
Comments / 6

Barbara Bencardino
1d ago

I keep hearing how horrible she is taking $ Ben tipped workers then only giving them a few bucks when Ben is out of sight shame on you Jen! thsts their $ to pay bills n for homes n kids your taking out of their pockets just shame on you! 🤬🤬🤬

Reply
3
Mona Este
2d ago

As I understand it Jen and Ben don't have a pre-nubial agreement.Ben's children stand to receive some of Jen's hard earned money if their father gets divorced.There shouldn't be any pressure.

Reply
2
