Yoghurt is important for a healthy diet. It is one of the probiotic foods that can influence our digestion with live lactic acid bacteria and support the intestines in their important work. For generations, people have traditionally relied on yoghurt and kefir as health-promoting foods. Above all, the countless yoghurt cultures it contains, such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus, L. acidophilus or Streptococcus thermophilus, make fresh, unheated natural yoghurt so valuable.

2 DAYS AGO