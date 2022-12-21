ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Chopt’s Vienna restaurant has tossed its final salad

Chopt quietly put its Vienna location on the chopping block over the weekend. The fast-casual salad eatery had its final day of business in the town on Sunday (Dec. 18), according to a notice posted to the door at 160 Maple Avenue West. Employees at the McLean location (1449A Chain Bridge Road) confirmed that the closure is permanent.
VIENNA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Meet One of Alexandria's Popular Food Bloggers

Leslie Bobo-Kiesel is an Alexandria food blogger and nutritionist who has a passion for food and sharing her favorite recipes with others on her website The Gathering Page and popular Instagram site of the same name. "I grew up in Kentucky and after college I moved to San Diego, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Fleurir Chocolates closing for good on Christmas Eve in Old Town

Old Town sweet shop Fleurir Chocolates (110 S. Payne Street) is closing for the last time on Christmas Eve, owner Ashley Hubbard announced on Instagram. “Word on the street is true — after 14 years, Robert and I are permanently closing the shop December 24th and moving to warmer climates,” Hubbard wrote.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons

Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Black Lion Cafe Sets Opening Date for Second Location

Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. After a previously planned November 1st opening that was pushed back, a new opening date has been set– Monday, January 2nd.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington City Paper

Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’

One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Italian airline launching non-stop service from Dulles to Rome

Area residents will soon have a new option for getting their Roman holiday on. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has announced the impending arrival of a new airline offering non-stop service between Dulles International and Rome. The airline is ITA Airways. It’s an Italian state-owned airline that flies primarily domestic...
DULLES, VA
luxury-houses.net

This $4,999,900 House in McLean, VA Integrates Modern Technology and Exquisite Craftsmanship for a Lifestyle of Unique Luxury

The House in McLean is masterful design and the highest quality materials with both seen and unseen, now available for sale. This home located at 6822 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 10,295 square feet of living spaces. Call Fouad Talout – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc – (Phone: 703-459-4141) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
restonnow.com

New agreement will keep Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne in 2023

Despite a hiccup in the planning process, the popular Reston Farmers Market will remain at the Lake Anne Plaza next year. Last week, the Fairfax County Park Authority signed a new use agreement with the Lake Anne Reston Condominium Association (LARCA) to continue the market at its longstanding location in 2023.
RESTON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

JUST IN: More than 1,600 without power around Seminary Hill and Taylor Run

There are around 1,629 Alexandrians without power after this morning’s storms. Most of those outages are in the city’s central Seminary Hill and Taylor Run neighborhoods. There are 943 residents affected by the Seminary Hill outage and 608 in Taylor Run. There are other smaller outages throughout Old Town. The Dominion Energy website said crews are assessing the damage.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
proclaimerscv.com

$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program

$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies

Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
SILVER SPRING, MD

