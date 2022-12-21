Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Chopt’s Vienna restaurant has tossed its final salad
Chopt quietly put its Vienna location on the chopping block over the weekend. The fast-casual salad eatery had its final day of business in the town on Sunday (Dec. 18), according to a notice posted to the door at 160 Maple Avenue West. Employees at the McLean location (1449A Chain Bridge Road) confirmed that the closure is permanent.
popville.com
“Our DC location, with a Thai restaurant, British pub and event space” Thaiverse and Step-Childe Harold Coming very soon!!
Back in July we learned that Thaiverse DC was coming to the former Darlington House (Childe Harold) space in Dupont. New signs are up and some interesting info:. from their website, “Our DC location, with a Thai restaurant, British pub and event space. Thaiverse. Authentic southern style Thai food,...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Meet One of Alexandria's Popular Food Bloggers
Leslie Bobo-Kiesel is an Alexandria food blogger and nutritionist who has a passion for food and sharing her favorite recipes with others on her website The Gathering Page and popular Instagram site of the same name. "I grew up in Kentucky and after college I moved to San Diego, a...
alxnow.com
Fleurir Chocolates closing for good on Christmas Eve in Old Town
Old Town sweet shop Fleurir Chocolates (110 S. Payne Street) is closing for the last time on Christmas Eve, owner Ashley Hubbard announced on Instagram. “Word on the street is true — after 14 years, Robert and I are permanently closing the shop December 24th and moving to warmer climates,” Hubbard wrote.
ffxnow.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
mocoshow.com
Black Lion Cafe Sets Opening Date for Second Location
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. After a previously planned November 1st opening that was pushed back, a new opening date has been set– Monday, January 2nd.
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
theburn.com
Italian airline launching non-stop service from Dulles to Rome
Area residents will soon have a new option for getting their Roman holiday on. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has announced the impending arrival of a new airline offering non-stop service between Dulles International and Rome. The airline is ITA Airways. It’s an Italian state-owned airline that flies primarily domestic...
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
WJLA
Holiday travel: Hundreds of flights from DMV airports canceled; roads endure deep freeze
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — After a rough day Thursday, things turned disastrous Friday for air travelers in the D.C. area, as local airports saw hundreds of cancelations and delays on what was expected to be one of the busiest days of the year. Some travelers tell 7News Saturday will...
luxury-houses.net
This $4,999,900 House in McLean, VA Integrates Modern Technology and Exquisite Craftsmanship for a Lifestyle of Unique Luxury
The House in McLean is masterful design and the highest quality materials with both seen and unseen, now available for sale. This home located at 6822 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 10,295 square feet of living spaces. Call Fouad Talout – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc – (Phone: 703-459-4141) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in McLean.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
restonnow.com
New agreement will keep Reston Farmers Market at Lake Anne in 2023
Despite a hiccup in the planning process, the popular Reston Farmers Market will remain at the Lake Anne Plaza next year. Last week, the Fairfax County Park Authority signed a new use agreement with the Lake Anne Reston Condominium Association (LARCA) to continue the market at its longstanding location in 2023.
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: More than 1,600 without power around Seminary Hill and Taylor Run
There are around 1,629 Alexandrians without power after this morning’s storms. Most of those outages are in the city’s central Seminary Hill and Taylor Run neighborhoods. There are 943 residents affected by the Seminary Hill outage and 608 in Taylor Run. There are other smaller outages throughout Old Town. The Dominion Energy website said crews are assessing the damage.
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
proclaimerscv.com
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
WTOP
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Comments / 0