Notebook | What Did Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Say About Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed?

Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
The Buccaneers could move on from Leonard Fournette by taking one of the most dominant RBs in the draft.
atozsports.com
Eagles: Recent news just put millions of dollars into Jalen Hurts’ pocket
It’s been a season to remember for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Though an injury is keeping him out of Christmas Eve’s meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts won big after a recent announcement. Hurts was named to his first career Pro Bowl on Wednesday. It was a...
ESPN reporter apologizes for tense postgame exchange with Bucs running back
Jenna Laine has apologized for her role in an ugly encounter with Tampa Bay running back and special teamer Gio Bernard following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Washington fans will be stunned by wild truth behind Daniel Snyder’s $7 billion ask
It may be difficult to find an investment more lucrative than owing an NFL franchise. That is certainly the case for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who reportedly has received offers of more than $7 billion to buy the franchise. Snyder has received offers to buy the franchise since hiring...
Steelers Players Honor Franco Harris Before Raiders Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their tribute game for Franco Harris.
Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win
Andy Reid had to brave out below-zero wind chills during the Kansas City Chiefs' win on Sunday, so his players gave him a gift in the locker room.
NFL Week 16 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 16.
Ravens clinch playoff spot with win vs. Falcons, loss by Patriots
The Ravens secured a postseason berth with a 17-9 win over the Falcons and a loss by the Patriots, relying on a strong run game and a stingy defense.
First Coast News
High school athletes across the First Coast sign to play at the college level during Early Signing Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Signing Day is always a special moment for high school athletes and their families. It's a day when young men and women put the pen to paper and make a life-changing decision to continue their athletic careers at the college level. This year's Early Signing...
NBA Rumors: Could the Miami Heat’s transactional patience pay off?
The Miami Heat haven’t necessarily been the biggest movers and shakers out there when it comes to transactions over the last year or so. Still seeming to need something to get the best out of their current bunch of guys, they’ve been hesitant, thus far, to make any significant moves.
Jaguars end prime-time losing streak behind the steady hand of Doug Pederson, Mr. Thursday Night
The Jaguars busted another dubious streak thanks to coach Doug Pederson's Thursday night magic. Their 19-3 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford ended a 23-year, eight-game losing streak in prime-time games on the road and snapped a two-game losing streak in Thursday night games overall...
Report: Daniel Snyder receiving huge bids for Commanders
While it is still not completely clear what Daniel Snyder’s plans are for the Washington Commanders, he will be making an enormous profit if he does decide to sell. Snyder has received bids “well north” of $7 billion for the franchise, according to Mike Ozanian of Forbes. The sale would also include FedEx Field and... The post Report: Daniel Snyder receiving huge bids for Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN's Mike Greenberg Uses 1 Word To Describe Jets' Performance
The New York Jets played miserably in the first half tonight, and diehard fan Mike Greenberg is feeling the effects. New York currently trails the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-3 at intermission. The Jets have four rushing yards as a team, have been outgained 251-66, and quarterback Zach Wilson has looked lost, though to be fair, so has his offensive line much of the time.
Florida's All-Early Signing Day Team 1st Team
If you were wondering who are the top-rated players from the Class of 2023, as of Early Signing Day, here is the list: Offense QB - Marcus Stokes - Nease - 4-Star - Uncommitted RB - Cedric Baxter - Edgewater - 4-Star - Texas RB - Richard Young - Lehigh - 4-Star - Alabama TE - Riley Williams - IMG ...
Andrew's Week 16 Picks
Week 15 Recap: 6-8-1 ATS (102-95-6 Overall, 51.7%) My Twitter record stands at 30-22-2 (57.6%) after going 3-1 last week. Back on the winning track, at least with my Twitter picks, and close to 500 with all the picks overall. Let's finish strong over the next three weeks. This week...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022
Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.
