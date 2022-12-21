Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Related
ecowatch.com
Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio
A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Three dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that three people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton
Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton
If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
wyso.org
Southwest Ohio under Level 2 Snow Emergency
A number of area counties are under a level two snow emergency--including Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble. About four to six inches of snow has fallen across the region. High winds and below zero temperatures continue to create dangerous conditions outside. According to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson —...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dayton
Dayton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dayton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
Springfield crews respond to second ‘fully involved’ house fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a second residential house fire in Springfield early Friday morning. Springfield Township and the city of Springfield Fire responded to a single-story, residential house fire on the 2100 block of Scioto Drive at around 6:10 a.m., Clark County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store
The time has come! Crumbl Cookies in Huber Heights will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, according to Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies. Salisbury previously said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. ExploreCassano’s Pizza King plans to relocate...
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
Comments / 0