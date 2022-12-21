ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

ecowatch.com

Local Opposition to Solar Project Leads to Cancellation in Ohio

A 400-megawatt solar array planned for the village of Williamsport, Ohio has been canceled following strong opposition from local residents and elected officials. The canceled project will mean a loss of renewable energy as well as $3.6 million per year of tax revenue that would have gone back into the local community.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that three people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield

A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
rtands.com

PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties

Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton

Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
DAYTON, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton

If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
wyso.org

Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Southwest Ohio under Level 2 Snow Emergency

A number of area counties are under a level two snow emergency--including Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble. About four to six inches of snow has fallen across the region. High winds and below zero temperatures continue to create dangerous conditions outside. According to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson —...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SOMERVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store

The time has come! Crumbl Cookies in Huber Heights will open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, according to Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies. Salisbury previously said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. ExploreCassano’s Pizza King plans to relocate...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
countynewsonline.org

Rumpke Service Stopped Today

The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
GREENVILLE, OH

