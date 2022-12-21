A two vehicle accident which occurred at Hwy 172 and CR 482. on Wednesday, December 21, resulted in two fatalities. “A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Ler Kler Htoo, 19, of Houston, was headed north and crossed into the southbound lane where it struck a 2000 F150 driven by James Allan Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, head on,” DPS Spokesman Sgt, Ruben San Miguel said. “The truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO