BET

Vivica A. Fox Slams Joe Budden Over Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Vivica A. Fox came to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens after Joe Budden’s negative comments of the Houston rapper rubbed her the wrong way. During the Tuesday (Dec. 20) episode of the show, Fox had a message that she wanted to...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Page Six

Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...

