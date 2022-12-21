Read full article on original website
BET
Vivica A. Fox Slams Joe Budden Over Megan Thee Stallion Comments
Vivica A. Fox came to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens after Joe Budden’s negative comments of the Houston rapper rubbed her the wrong way. During the Tuesday (Dec. 20) episode of the show, Fox had a message that she wanted to...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Jury Finds Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
(Reuters) –Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said. The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts:...
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
The View’s Sunny Hostin shocks fans as she puts ‘stupid’ son, 20, on blast on live TV & shares details about his life
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has put her 20-year-old son on blast by sharing personal details about his dating life on live TV. The host, 54, has revealed she recently ran off one of her son Gabriel’s dates for a very specific reason, and fans have become both shocked and furious.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend
Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett
You can always count on 50 Cent to stick his nose in someone else's business. The post Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
