4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
247Sports
UteZone Signing Day Profile: Levani Damuni
Former Stanford linebacker Levani Damuniwas the first transfer portal addition for Utah this cycle. A multi-year starter at Stanford, Damuni comes to Utah with a wealth of experience and the goal of helping Utah win their third Pac-12 championship in a row. On Wednesday, the program officially welcomed him to the University of Utah.
kslsports.com
Former Utah Kicker Excited For ‘Dream Matchup’ In Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utes kicker and place holder Cletus “Tommy” Truhe could not be more excited about the Utah’s impending battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the legendary Rose Bowl. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time ever on January 2, 2023, and it’s a matchup Truhe has dreamed about since he became a Ute in 1995.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Finishes Early National Signing Day With A Top 25 Class
SALT LAKE CITY- Life is good for the Utes and it seems like there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Early National Signing Day for the 2023 class was a smashing success for Utah football who finished the day with a Top 25 class for the first time in program history.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
kslsports.com
Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
vanquishthefoe.com
SUU DL Transfer Wyatt Dawe Commits to BYU
BYU added a familiar last name as SUU DL transfer Wyatt Dawe announced his commitment to BYU. Wyatt confirmed to me that he will enroll in school in January and join the team as a Preferred Walk-on. Wyatt is the younger brother of former BYU players Zac and Parker Dawe...
In grand scheme of things, did New Mexico Bowl victory matter a lot, a little or not at all?
Finishing 8-5 with needed changes should prove a catalyst for Kalani Sitake in 2023 heading to Big 12, but did winning the New Mexico Bowl matter a lot or just a little?
After securing another Pac-12 title, Kyle Whittingham reflects on his 28 years on the hill
With the Utes winning back-to-back championship, many are wondering if Utah — particularly with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten in 2024 — is the new face of the Pac-12.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
247Sports
The Royal Blue Collective is a game changer for BYU's NIL endeavors
The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.
KWCH.com
Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
