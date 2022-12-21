Read full article on original website
Jason Anderson
2d ago
the people of the road from us had the family truckster in their front yard display a couple of years ago and this year the school was having themed days before Christmas break and the day that the theme was "Christmas vacation" I sent our youngest to school dressed as cousin Eddie. They did not specify that they were talking about actually going on vacation at Christmas time. his teacher didn't have as much of a sense of humor either. I even sent him with the hose from our vacuum to imitate the septic hose from the motorhome.
Deplorable Me
3d ago
love it when Karen's are triggered.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.WestloadedKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Police called after 'Cousin Eddie' holiday display spooks neighbor
Police in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, had a surprise when they responded to a call about a man exposing himself. It wasn't a man; rather, it was a "Cousin Eddie" mannequin.
WDRB presents Home of the Innocents with record-breaking check from Jude's Jingle Tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers raised more than $51,000 this Christmas season for Jude's Jingle Tree, money that will go directly to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville. Viewers sent in beautiful ornaments, heartfelt cards and money all month. All of the money and ornaments will be sent...
Santa pays a special visit to Charlestown seniors ahead of Christmas
Several seniors in Charlestown, Ind. got a pleasant surprise Wednesday when they opened their doors to find Santa. But the real Santas were their neighbors, who bought gifts and anonymously had them delivered.
Shelby County man spends months planning this elaborate Christmas light display
FINCHVILLE, Ky. — An elaborate Christmas display is lighting up Finchville. People come from all over to see this house on Derby Lane decked out in hundreds of thousands of lights each year. The man behind the light show told WLKY bringing it to life is serious business. "It's...
Wayside Christian Mission hosts holiday party with help of 2 local nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas celebration was held at Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday, including special gifts from two local nurses. Stacy Burks and Cristal Pollak helped with the holiday party. Throughout the year, they collected coats, hats, gloves and more to give to people in need. On top...
Baptist Health shares photos of NICU babies snuggled up in Christmas stockings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stockings are usually hung by the chimney with care, but Thursday they were filled with bundles of joy. Baptist Health Louisville shared photos of the NICU babies at the hospital. Each newborn was given their own Christmas stocking, embroidered with "My First Christmas" at the top.
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
IMAGES | Snow, sub-zero temperatures hit downtown Louisville
Sam Draut is an award winning journalist from Louisville, Ky. with honors from SPJ and KPA. Prior to his time at WDRB, he served as editor of The Oldham Era. He graduated from the University of Louisville's College of Business School.
ElderServe urging checking in on elderly loved ones ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your house and car aren't the only concerns ahead of the arctic blast and dangerous winter temperatures. There are potential life and death checks being made in some neighborhoods. ElderServe is one of several agencies in metro Louisville serving senior citizens. It's all hands on deck...
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
Operation White Flag in effect at Louisville homeless shelters during dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable. Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist. At a city news conference Thursday,...
Man found dead in southwest Louisville home; officials deciding whether charges are warranted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in southwest Louisville. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on John Adams Way, near Dixie Highway, police said. He was found dead inside a home. Police said, "All involved parties for the incident have been accounted for,...
Emergency shelter at Broadbent Arena brings 'heartwarming' reprieve amid dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scattered throughout Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, homeless people are using the emergency shelter to keep out of the cold weather. The arena has become a safe haven in the frigid air for those who don't have a home of their own. "It's heartwarming....
Mistake by Metro Corrections employee could compromise personal information for over 70 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mistake by a Metro Corrections employee may have compromised the personal information of 73 people. Officials with Louisville's jail said the employee accidentally put a "release log" online. The document was online for 12 hours and included names, addresses and social security numbers. The jail...
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
