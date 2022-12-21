ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

Comments / 13

Jason Anderson
2d ago

the people of the road from us had the family truckster in their front yard display a couple of years ago and this year the school was having themed days before Christmas break and the day that the theme was "Christmas vacation" I sent our youngest to school dressed as cousin Eddie. They did not specify that they were talking about actually going on vacation at Christmas time. his teacher didn't have as much of a sense of humor either. I even sent him with the hose from our vacuum to imitate the septic hose from the motorhome.

4
Deplorable Me
3d ago

love it when Karen's are triggered.

21
 

Comments / 0

