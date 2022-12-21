Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
College Football News
Houston 23, Louisiana 16 Independence Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
Houston beat Louisiana to win the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Houston 23, Louisiana 16 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Radiance Technologies...
Aggies Hold Off Sooners, Sign 5-Star DL David Hicks
Star Katy Paetow DL David Hicks is officially a Texas A&M Aggie
tigerdroppings.com
Former 5-Star Texas A&M CB Denver Harris Commits To LSU
Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris is announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday evening. Harris, a former five-star prospect from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, appeared in five games during his freshman season this year before he was sidelined due to discipline issues. Harris comes to Baton...
KSLA
Battling in freezing temps at 46th Annual Independence Bowl, one team triumphed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the University of Houston went blow for blow on the field Friday, Dec. 23 for the 46th Annual Independence Bowl, and only one team would come out victorious. The annual football game kicked off at the Independence Stadium at...
papercitymag.com
Another Coach Calls UH the National Title Favorite and Overall No. 1 Seed — Kelvin Sampson Demanded Ball Movement and It’s Opening Eyes
The #3 ranked University of Houston Cougars beat the McNeese State Cowboys 83-44 , at the Fertitta Center, December 21, 2022. McNeese State coach John Aiken has brought his team to Baylor, Tennessee and Iowa State this season. The Cowboys have been blown out by a number of elite teams. But what Aiken experienced playing No. 3 Houston is a little different — struggling to score five points in the first 13 minutes and 38 seconds of the second half different.
ricethresher.org
Rice lands transfer QB JT Daniels, a former 5-star, to cap highest rated recruiting class in years
Quarterback JT Daniels, a former five-star recruit who has started 29 games across stints with the University of Southern California, University of Georgia and West Virginia University, will transfer to Rice. Daniels joins an incoming class that ranks No. 80 in the NCAA according to 247Sports’s composite rankings, as of the start of the early signing period on Wednesday. According to head coach Mike Bloomgren, Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks he’s ever recruited going back to his time as offensive coordinator at Stanford University.
247Sports
The Royal Blue Collective is a game changer for BYU's NIL endeavors
The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.
How early enrollment has given Houston basketball a boost
Emanuel Sharp is the latest instance of this, with another mid-year addition on the way.
KXII.com
Sherman’s Sanders signs with Houston Christian
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After beginning his career on the hardwood Sherman’s Vontrelle Sanders has fully become a force on the field and will continue that trend after signing his National Letter of Intent to move on and play for Houston Christian in 2023. Sanders has been a great...
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Black Voters Are Transforming the Suburbs — And American Politics
An influx of Black voters into suburbia holds enormous promise for Democrats, but Republicans are fighting back.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
defendernetwork.com
Dr. Tara Green, new head of UH African American Studies Dept.
Effective Aug. 1, 2022, Dr. Tara T. Green began her tenure as the founding chair and CLASS distinguished professor of the Department of African American Studies at the University of Houston. “Dr. Green stood out as the best scholar-administrator for this position,” said Linda Reed, who served as interim chair...
Texas city ranked among the 15 best cities for seafood in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to dining in the United States there are staples all over the place and cemented in different cities like New York having the best pizza, California having the best burritos, and of course, there’s nothing quite like Texas barbecue. But would you...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
theadvocate.com
Houston firm accused of forgery in Lake Charles hurricane insurance lawsuits
LAKE CHARLES — Melvin Addison said he doesn’t know how he became a client of McClenny, Moseley & Associates, the Houston-based law firm he found himself in a federal courtroom with this month. Sitting before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain on Dec. 13, Addison seemed confused and...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Comments / 0