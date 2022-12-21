ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News

Houston 23, Louisiana 16 Independence Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

Houston beat Louisiana to win the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Houston 23, Louisiana 16 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Radiance Technologies...
HOUSTON, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Former 5-Star Texas A&M CB Denver Harris Commits To LSU

Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris is announced his commitment to LSU on Thursday evening. Harris, a former five-star prospect from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, appeared in five games during his freshman season this year before he was sidelined due to discipline issues. Harris comes to Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
papercitymag.com

Another Coach Calls UH the National Title Favorite and Overall No. 1 Seed — Kelvin Sampson Demanded Ball Movement and It’s Opening Eyes

The #3 ranked University of Houston Cougars beat the McNeese State Cowboys 83-44 , at the Fertitta Center, December 21, 2022. McNeese State coach John Aiken has brought his team to Baylor, Tennessee and Iowa State this season. The Cowboys have been blown out by a number of elite teams. But what Aiken experienced playing No. 3 Houston is a little different — struggling to score five points in the first 13 minutes and 38 seconds of the second half different.
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

Rice lands transfer QB JT Daniels, a former 5-star, to cap highest rated recruiting class in years

Quarterback JT Daniels, a former five-star recruit who has started 29 games across stints with the University of Southern California, University of Georgia and West Virginia University, will transfer to Rice. Daniels joins an incoming class that ranks No. 80 in the NCAA according to 247Sports’s composite rankings, as of the start of the early signing period on Wednesday. According to head coach Mike Bloomgren, Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks he’s ever recruited going back to his time as offensive coordinator at Stanford University.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

The Royal Blue Collective is a game changer for BYU's NIL endeavors

The Royal Blue Collective is officially live and officially endorsed by BYU. This new collective, founded and operated by a group of BYU fans and alumni, is the official BYU collective that is designed to gather funds and facilitate opportunities for BYU's student athletes to capitalize on their names, images, and likenesses. At this point, The Royal Blue is the only collective that has been publicly endorsed by BYU as an official collective.
PROVO, UT
KXII.com

Sherman’s Sanders signs with Houston Christian

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After beginning his career on the hardwood Sherman’s Vontrelle Sanders has fully become a force on the field and will continue that trend after signing his National Letter of Intent to move on and play for Houston Christian in 2023. Sanders has been a great...
SHERMAN, TX
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
HOUSTON, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Dr. Tara Green, new head of UH African American Studies Dept.

Effective Aug. 1, 2022, Dr. Tara T. Green began her tenure as the founding chair and CLASS distinguished professor of the Department of African American Studies at the University of Houston. “Dr. Green stood out as the best scholar-administrator for this position,” said Linda Reed, who served as interim chair...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
