Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks vision for office on '10 News Conference'
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks about his short-term and long-term goals for the department. He also talks about his strategy for winning the office and who he's backing to succeed him as mayor of Attleboro.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
Martha's Vineyard Times
O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable
A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
thisweekinworcester.com
30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Gov. Polito, officials, celebrate start of Route 79, Davol Street Corridor Improvement project
On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project. The groundbreaking celebrated the start of the transformation of the 1.5-mile...
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
YAHOO!
After an overdose in Kennedy Plaza, advocates fault police, RIPTA for not carrying naloxone
PROVIDENCE – Advocates are calling for harm reduction measures to be implemented as soon as possible at Kennedy Plaza amid complaints about Rhode Island Public Transit Authority staff refusing to assist people who have overdosed or even call 911, and Providence police officers responding to the scene without naloxone.
Tony Freitas, key witness against ‘Buddy’ Cianci in Plunder Dome trial, dead at 73
Tony Freitas wore a wire for the FBI and delivered an envelope full of cash to City Hall.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton
Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
Mass. State Police to set up sobriety checkpoint starting Thursday
Massachusetts State Police are cracking down on non-sober drivers before the holiday season, announcing on Monday they would be implementing a sobriety checkpoint from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. The checkpoint will be in Bristol County, the police said. Its purpose is to educate drivers and strengthen public...
South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General
Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey. Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Bro…
