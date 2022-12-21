ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable

A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
EDGARTOWN, MA
30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
WORCESTER, MA
MassDOT, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Gov. Polito, officials, celebrate start of Route 79, Davol Street Corridor Improvement project

On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project. The groundbreaking celebrated the start of the transformation of the 1.5-mile...
FALL RIVER, MA
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust

A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
FALL RIVER, MA
New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Healey and Driscoll to Hold Pre-Inaugural Event in Taunton

Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll are coming to Taunton. The duo will be formally sworn into office as the Commonwealth's first all-female-led gubernatorial administration on January 5 at TD Garden in Boston. The location for the event and the title, "Moving the Ball Forward," is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
