WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/21/22 (The Tribute Store is Moving, Discounted Holiday Merchandise, Crowds, and More)

Welcome to a chilly December day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Let’s get going and start our day at Universal Studios Florida and see what’s new. The crowds aren’t too bad this morning entering the park, but when we stopped into TODAY Cafe for breakfast, we found quite a long line for food. This is when you should use mobile ordering.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing Through Christmas Day

Better make new plans if your Christmas involved a tropical getaway in Orlando, as Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Sunday, December 25 due to cold temperatures. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity

ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood

If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
ORLANDO, FL

