WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/21/22 (The Tribute Store is Moving, Discounted Holiday Merchandise, Crowds, and More)
Welcome to a chilly December day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Let’s get going and start our day at Universal Studios Florida and see what’s new. The crowds aren’t too bad this morning entering the park, but when we stopped into TODAY Cafe for breakfast, we found quite a long line for food. This is when you should use mobile ordering.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: The American Sirens Bring Retro Holiday Tunes to the Green & Red Coconut Club
The American Sirens have returned to Universal CityWalk Orlando for a holiday show at the Green & Red Coconut Club. The trio performs a selection of holiday songs from their stage above the Coconut Club’s bar. The American Sirens will perform on December 22 and 23 as well as...
Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2023
So many marvelous additions have come to Orlando in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for the rest of 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting... The post Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2023 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WDW News Today
Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing Through Christmas Day
Better make new plans if your Christmas involved a tropical getaway in Orlando, as Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed from Friday, December 23 through Sunday, December 25 due to cold temperatures. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of...
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
WESH
Orlando International Airport passengers face delayed, canceled flights for holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — By midday Thursday, there were more than 17,000 delays and more than 5,000 cancellations across the country. The timing right at the doorstep of Christmas couldn't be worse, and passengers at Orlando International Airport are feeling that pain. More than 300 flights have been delayed in...
New Sonic to Open in Winter Garden
Most Sonic locations are designed for customers to drive up to and order, then eat in their cars or head home. Some Sonic locations feature recreational facilities such as volleyball courts or playgrounds for children.
WESH
Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity
ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
WESH
Central Florida officials discuss plans to make housing more affordable by 2030
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's home to the "happiest place on earth" and a different kind of "magic" at Hogwarts. But to handle the 75 million people a year who visit Central Florida's theme parks takes more than hocus pocus. Disney and Universal alone employ more than 100,000 people. Not...
Universal Orlando Guest Does His Best Grinch Impression, Now Under Arrest For Grand Theft
Somebody at Universal Orlando Resort allegedly celebrated Grinchmas in the worst possible way.
wmfe.org
Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood
If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Locally Owned Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Melbourne
“I like the area and there’s not many Mediterranean options here.”
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
