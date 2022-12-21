ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkI3u_0jqMtyWF00

Fort Worth police release video of officer-involved shooting 06:04

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

At approximately 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13, police responded to a burglary call at an automotive repair shop near the 2700 block of White Settlement Road.

When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had driven away in a black Range Rover that had been left at the shop and had a gun under the driver's seat. They then put out a description of both the vehicle and the suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce.

Twenty minutes later, nearby officers saw a vehicle that matched the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop; However, a pursuit ensued when Pierce failed to stop.

During the pursuit, Pierce ran over several spike strips, resulting in multiple flat tires. He then attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of NW 28th Street and Chestnut Avenue before losing control and driving into a retaining wall.

Pierce then attempted to back away from the retaining wall but an officer pulled in behind him, blocking the vehicle.

Officers are seen on video giving loud commands, ordering Pierce out of the vehicle to no avail. An officer then began to break out the back window to get a better view into the vehicle.

Moments later, another officer—who was covering the driver's side of the vehicle—fired one shot and struck Pierce.

Pierce was then removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition. He has been charged with auto theft and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The officer who struck Pierce has since been placed on administrative reassignment while an investigation into the shooting is conducted.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Amanda Lane

9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
DALLAS, TX
kurv.com

Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests

The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

FBI busts alleged human traffickers in Fort Worth, rescuing 21

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An FBI raid at a Fort Worth home on Thursday morning ended with agents rescuing nearly two dozen victims of suspected human trafficking and arresting two of their alleged captors.Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said in a statement that the FBI raided the house in the early morning hours of Dec. 23 and found 21 Honduran refugees who were allegedly being held captive.Fort Worth police arrested Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. Both men have been charged with Smuggling of Persons.Garcia added that the...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aaron Dean to Begin Serving Sentence

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred to the James “Jay” H. Byrd Unit in Huntsville, where he will undergo diagnostics before being transferred to a permanent facility. Dean was convicted of manslaughter last week for shooting Atatiana Jefferson while investigating a non-emergency call at...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after 'major accident' on I-35 in Dallas County, officials say

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a "major accident" on I-35 Thursday night, officials said.At approximately 10:35 p.m. Dec. 22, deputies were sent to a possible accident call on northbound I-35 between Medical District Drive and Wycliff Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found an overturned vehicle and a damaged power pole.One person has been confirmed dead from the overturned vehicle. Their identity has not been released at this time.Officials said I-35 was closed until about 4:23 a.m. due to debris in the roadway and the downed pole.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Arrested After Gunshot at Local School

Police have arrested two people at an area high school after a gunshot rang out on campus. The Irving Police department responded to a shooting call at Nimitz High School in Irving around noon on Monday, December 19. A fight occurred at the high school, and someone pulled a gun...
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
169K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy