wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Barrel House Preparing to Debut in Mount Juliet
New Bar and Restaurant Replaces Catch 22 Tap House
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
TN girl survives massive brain bleed
On March 7, she went from getting ready for school to unresponsive in a matter of minutes. Her family credits the miraculous moments that followed for making their family whole again.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
The world came together to wish one boy in Tennessee a "Happy Birthday!"
FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee — Imagine the whole world coming together to wish you a "happy birthday!" Well that was the case for one four-year-old up in Fayetteville, Tennessee, a global phenomenon all made possible by his mother and the internet. A smile from Axl means the world to his mother...
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home After She Missed His Nashville Show
This week, Jelly Roll is performing a special, one-of-a-kind concert for one of his biggest fans. Since his mom missed out on his recent Nashville show, he’s coming to her. According to reports, the Tennessee native will perform a private concert for her at the nursing home she’s been staying at this week.
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
wbwn.com
Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker
Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
WSMV
Thousands without power in Nashville area
Centerville Fire Department said a woman was found inside a home that had caught fire on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. Anyone with information regarding this...
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott -UPDATE
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-230830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central and northern Middle Tennessee this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee today, with the rain rapidly changing to light snow late this afternoon and evening before ending. Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches near the Kentucky border are possible. Any snow accumulation or leftover rain water on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice Thursday night as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills. Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Eater
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Nashville
The holidays are synonymous with stress — the shopping rush, social obligations, and getting your holiday cards out on time — but your holiday meal doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re not feeling particularly inspired to cook after weeks of running around, take heart. Nashville’s best and brightest restaurants have come to the rescue with festive meals that can be enjoyed in-house or taken home for a cozy dinner party with family and friends.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
